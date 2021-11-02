Wired Elements is a series of basic UI Elements that have a hand drawn look. These can be used for wireframes, mockups, or just the fun hand-drawn look.
Play with wired-elements:
The package (wired-elements) exports all components in the wired category. List of all wired elements can be found here.
Add wired-elements to your project:
npm i wired-elements
Or load the ES module directly through unpkg
<script type="module" src="https://unpkg.com/wired-elements?module"></script>
Import into your module script:
import { WiredButton, WiredInput } from "wired-elements"
or
import { WiredButton } from 'wired-elements/lib/wired-button.js';
import { WiredInput } from 'wired-elements/lib/wired-input.js';
<wired-input placeholder="Enter name"></wired-input>
<wired-button>Click Me</wired-button>
Learn about web components here.
To view details of each component - properties, events, css-properties, etc, are provided in the docs folder.
Demo of all components is available at wiredjs.com.
wired-elements was built using RoughJS and Lit.
