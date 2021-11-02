Wired Elements is a series of basic UI Elements that have a hand drawn look. These can be used for wireframes, mockups, or just the fun hand-drawn look.

Install

The package (wired-elements) exports all components in the wired category. List of all wired elements can be found here.

Add wired-elements to your project:

npm i wired-elements

Or load the ES module directly through unpkg

< script type = "module" src = "https://unpkg.com/wired-elements?module" > </ script >

Usage

Import into your module script:

import { WiredButton, WiredInput } from "wired-elements"

or

import { WiredButton } from 'wired-elements/lib/wired-button.js' ; import { WiredInput } from 'wired-elements/lib/wired-input.js' ;

Use it in your HTML:

< wired-input placeholder = "Enter name" > </ wired-input > < wired-button > Click Me </ wired-button >

Learn about web components here.

Component API

To view details of each component - properties, events, css-properties, etc, are provided in the docs folder.

Demo

Demo of all components is available at wiredjs.com.

Credits

wired-elements was built using RoughJS and Lit.

Contributors

License

MIT License (c) Preet Shihn