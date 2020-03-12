A Windows Node.js native add-on to associate USB devices to the generic WinUSB driver

Installation

Install winusb-driver-generator by running:

npm install --save winusb-driver-generator

Requirements

Building from Source:

Documentation

Return a list of all driverless devices found on the system.

For example:

winusbDriverGenerator.listDriverlessDevices().forEach( ( device ) => { console .log(device) })

Boolean .hasDriver(Number vendorId, Number productId)

Check if there is a driver associated with a USB device given its vendor and product ID pairs.

For example:

if (!winusbDriverGenerator.hasDriver( 0x0a5c , 0x2764 )) { console .log( 'There is no driver for this device' ); }

Void .associate(Number vendorId, Number productId, String description)

Associate a USB device with the generic WinUSB driver.

For example:

winusbDriverGenerator.associate( 0x0a5c , 0x2764 , 'Raspberry Pi USB boot' );

Support

If you're having any problem, please raise an issue on GitHub and the Resin.io team will be happy to help.

Tests

Run the test suite by doing:

npm test

Contribute

Dependencies

Before submitting a PR, please make sure that you include tests, and that linters run without any warning:

npm run lint

License

The project is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.