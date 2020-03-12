openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

winusb-driver-generator

by balena-io-modules
1.2.7 (see all)

A Windows Node.js native add-on to associate USB devices to the generic WinUSB driver

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

winusb-driver-generator

Build status

A Windows Node.js native add-on to associate USB devices to the generic WinUSB driver

Installation

Install winusb-driver-generator by running:

npm install --save winusb-driver-generator

Requirements

Building from Source:

Documentation

Object[] .listDriverlessDevices()

Return a list of all driverless devices found on the system.

For example:

winusbDriverGenerator.listDriverlessDevices().forEach((device) => {
  console.log(device)
})

Boolean .hasDriver(Number vendorId, Number productId)

Check if there is a driver associated with a USB device given its vendor and product ID pairs.

For example:

if (!winusbDriverGenerator.hasDriver(0x0a5c, 0x2764)) {
  console.log('There is no driver for this device');
}

Void .associate(Number vendorId, Number productId, String description)

Associate a USB device with the generic WinUSB driver.

For example:

winusbDriverGenerator.associate(0x0a5c, 0x2764, 'Raspberry Pi USB boot');

Support

If you're having any problem, please raise an issue on GitHub and the Resin.io team will be happy to help.

Tests

Run the test suite by doing:

npm test

Contribute

Dependencies

Before submitting a PR, please make sure that you include tests, and that linters run without any warning:

npm run lint

License

The project is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial