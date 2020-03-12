A Windows Node.js native add-on to associate USB devices to the generic WinUSB driver
Install
winusb-driver-generator by running:
npm install --save winusb-driver-generator
Building from Source:
Object[] .listDriverlessDevices()
Return a list of all driverless devices found on the system.
For example:
winusbDriverGenerator.listDriverlessDevices().forEach((device) => {
console.log(device)
})
Boolean .hasDriver(Number vendorId, Number productId)
Check if there is a driver associated with a USB device given its vendor and product ID pairs.
For example:
if (!winusbDriverGenerator.hasDriver(0x0a5c, 0x2764)) {
console.log('There is no driver for this device');
}
Void .associate(Number vendorId, Number productId, String description)
Associate a USB device with the generic WinUSB driver.
For example:
winusbDriverGenerator.associate(0x0a5c, 0x2764, 'Raspberry Pi USB boot');
If you're having any problem, please raise an issue on GitHub and the Resin.io team will be happy to help.
Run the test suite by doing:
npm test
Before submitting a PR, please make sure that you include tests, and that linters run without any warning:
npm run lint
The project is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.