Generate complex, validated and extendable JSON-based forms in React
Winterfell allows you to build up complex, multi-page forms with conditional questions, validation and conditional-page switching via a JSON schema, rendered by React.
Winterfell was initially made for a project in a sector that required a large, complex form with questions that would result in more questions or different pages when you clicked next. With an easy to write schema and a high level of customisation, comes a great power.
First install Winterfell via npm
$ npm install winterfell --save
Winterfell uses a JSON schema to render your form. We will go through that later.
var Winterfell = require('winterfell');
var schema = require('./schema');
React.render(
<Winterfell schema={schema} />,
document.getElementById('form')
);
The schema is built up of three main parts,
formPanels,
questionPanels and
questionSets.
The initial
formPanels entry is used as a page of questions, or
questionPanels in Winterfell's case.
{
"formPanels": [
{
"index": 1,
"panelId": "intro-panel"
},
{
"index": 2,
"panelId": "register-panel"
},
{
"index": 3,
"panelId": "final-panel"
}
]
}
Question Panels are the fleshed-out details about a page of questions. We defined the
questionSets that exist on this page, any conditions for submitting the panel and button information. You should have one of these for every panel defined in formPanels above.
Each
questionPanel has the ability to have a header and some text along with it that is displayed above the questions. You can define these via the
panelHeader and
panelText fields.
Supported actions are
GOTO and
SUBMIT. When using
GOTO, the
target can be any
questionPanelId.
SUBMIT places the
target in to the action field of the form element.
{
"questionPanels": [
{
"panelId": "intro-panel",
"panelHeader": "A quick survey?",
"panelText": "Please could you take a few minutes to fill out our survey?",
"action": {
"conditions": [
{
"questionId": "existing-user",
"value": "no",
"action": "GOTO",
"target": "register-panel"
}
],
"default": {
"action": "GOTO",
"target": "final-panel"
}
},
"button": {
"text": "Next",
"disabled": false
},
"": {
"text": "Back",
"disable": false
},
"questionSets": [
{
"index": 1,
"questionSetId": "intro-set"
}
]
}
]
}
Questions Sets are groups of questions. Here is where you define questions with their validations, types, conditions etc.
conditionalQuestions are recursive and will work as expected.
The questionSet below has an initial radio button with
yes and
no options. When you select
yes, a question asking for the users email address will render.
Each question has the ability to have some
text associated with it which gets rendered below the questions-label and some
postText which will be rendered below the questions input.
{
"questionSets": [
{
"questionSetId": "intro-set",
"questionSetHeader": "I am a question set header",
"questionSetText": "I am a question set text",
"questions": [
{
"questionId": "existing-user",
"question": "Are you an existing user?",
"text": "We'd just like to know so we can get you in the right place.",
"input": {
"type": "radioOptionsInput",
"default": "yes",
"options": [
{
"text": "Yes",
"value": "yes",
"conditionalQuestions": [
{
"questionId": "register-user-email",
"question": "Please enter the email address your account is registered with",
"postText": "We will not spam your email address.",
"input": {
"type": "emailInput",
"placeholder": "Email Address"
},
"validateOn": "blur",
"validations": [
{
"type": "isLength",
"params": [
1
]
}
]
}
],
"validations": [
{
"type": "isLength",
"params": [
1
]
}
]
},
{
"text": "No",
"value": "no",
"conditionalQuestions": []
}
]
}
}
]
}
]
}
The
validateOn property is used to dictate when to validate the field. The default for this is
blur, which results in the field being validated when the user unfocusses from the field. You can also set this field to
change which will validate the field as the user types, or changes their answer. Setting
validateOn to
submit will result in the field being validated when the next or submit button being pressed and only then.
Validations are handled via the Validator package on npm. In the
validations key item, you can set your types of validation for the field. The
type must be a method on the Validator package, or a custom defined method.
A validation-items
params key must be an array of parameters for the validation method. The value will be unshifted to the start of the array and called up on the validation method in order. For example:
Validation item where the value must be a minimum length of 1.
{
"type": "isLength",
"params": [
1
]
}
Validation item where the value must be a minimum length of 1 and a maximum of 20.
{
"type": "isLength",
"params": [
1,
20
]
}
You can also add a custom error message for the questions validaton item by using the
message property.
{
"type": "isLength",
"params": [
1
],
"message": "Please select an option"
}
To validate a questions answer against another questions answer, you can wrap curly-braces around a parameter in the
params property and it will be turned in to a questions answer. For example:
{
"type": "equals",
"params": [
"{password}"
],
"message": "Confirm Password must match the Password field"
}
Winterfell allows you to define classes for the rendered form in multiple different areas. To use them, place them in the root of the form-schema like so:
{
"formPanels": [],
"classes": {
"form": "form-wrapping-class",
"label": "question-label"
}
}
The table below describes the current set of classes.
|Class Name
|Description
|form
|The form element itself
|questionPanels
|The div that wraps around the active
questionPanel
|questionPanel
|The div that wraps around the active
questionSets and the button bar
|questionPanelHeaderContainer
|The div that wraps around the
questionPanels header text and text
|questionPanelHeaderText
|The h3 tag that holds the
questionPanel header text
|questionPanelText
|The p tag that holds the
questionPanel text
|questionSetHeader
|The h4 tag that holds the
questionSet header
|questionSetText
|The p tag that holds the
questionSet text
|questionSetHeaderContainer
|The div that wraps around the header and text of a
questionSet
|questionSets
|The div that wraps around the
questionSets inside of a
questionPanel
|questionSet
|The div that wraps around the
questions inside a
questionSet
|question
|The div that wraps around the
question
|questionText
|The p tag that holds the
question text
|questionPostText
|The p tag that holds the
question post-text
|label
|Label inside of a
question
|backButton
|Panel-back button, shown when on a second panel
|controlButton
|Typically the Next or Submit button, depending on panel
|buttonBar
|The div wrapped around the buttons described above
|errorMessage
|Error Message div class - Not used if custom renderError method used
|input
|Assigned to the inputs for types
textInput,
textareaInput,
emailInput and
passwordInput
|select
|Assigned to the
selectInput select-element
|file
|Assigned to the
fileInput file-element
|checkboxInput
|The div that wraps around the
checkboxInput
|checkbox
|Assigned to the
checkboxOptionsInput and
checkboxInput checkbox-input
|checkboxList
|Assigned the to UL wrapped around the checkbox items in
checkboxOptionsInput
|checkboxListItem
|Assigned to the LI inside of the
checkboxList mentioned above
|checkboxLabel
|Assigned to the label inside of a checkbox option
|radioList
|Assigned to the UL wrapped around the radio items in
radioOptionsInput
|radioListItem
|Assigned to the LI inside of the
radioList mentioned above
|radioLabel
|Assigned to the label inside of a radio button option
|radio
|Assigned to the radio button inside of a
radioOptionsInput
The default set of input types that ships with Winterfell are the following:
You can also define custom input types like so:
var Winterfell = require('winterfell');
var MyAwesomeInputType = require('./awesomeInputType');
Winterfell
.addInputType('myAwesomeInputType', MyAwesomeInputType);
// OR
Winterfell
.addInputTypes({
myAwesomeInputType : MyAwesomeInputType
});
Error messages can be set strings, or methods that are called to generate an error message. They can be set like so:
var Winterfell = require('winterfell');
Winterfell
.addErrorMessage('isLength', 'Please enter some text!');
Winterfell
.addErrorMessages({
isLength : (validationItem) => {
/*
* validationItem = {
* type : 'isLength',
* params : [] //Starts with answer
* }
*/
return 'Please enter a value';
}
});
Validation methods can be defined and will be chosen over methods defined in the Validator package.
var Winterfell = require('winterfell');
Winterfell
.addValidationMethod('isLength', value => {
/*
* arguments == validation parameters
*/
return true; // Valid
});
Winterfell
.addValidationMethods({
isLength : value => {
/*
* arguments == validation parameters
*/
return true; // valid
}
});
The following table shows the props Winterfell accepts, their types and descriptions. The only prop that is required is
schema.
|Prop Name
|Type
|Description
|panelId
|string
|Initial
panelId to render
|schema
|object
schema for the form to render
|ref
|string
ref field for form element
|encType
|string
encType field for the form element
|method
|string
method field for the form element
|action
|string
|Default
action field for the form element
|disableSubmit
|boolean
|Prevent the form from submitting naturally
|questionAnswers
|object
|Existing
questionAnswers.
questionId =>
answer
|renderError
|function
|Custom validation error render method. Return a React Component Or React Element.
|renderRequiredAsterisk
|function
|Custom require asterisk rendering method. Return a React Component or React Element.
The following events can be registered as props of Winterfell.
|Event Prop
|Description
|Arguments
|onRender
|Fired when Winterfell has initially rendered
|N/A
|onUpdate
|Fired when a questions answer has been changed
questionAnswers
|onSwitchPanel
|Fired when a panel is switched or changed
panel
|onSubmit
|Fired when the form is submitted successfully
questionAnswers,
action
Pull requests are completely welcome. Initial schema design by Jordan Appleson.
MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015 Andrew Hathaway, https://github.com/andrewhathaway/Winterfell
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.