openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

winstrap

by winjs
0.5.12 (see all)

The official Bootstrap theme for Microsoft's Modern design language

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

65

GitHub Stars

525

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Winstrap

The official Bootstrap theme for Windows

﻿ http://winstrap.azurewebsites.net/

Development

Install Node.js

http://nodejs.org/download/

Make sure Node.js is available in your path.

Install Grunt and Bower

npm install -g grunt-cli
npm install -g bower

Clone the repo

git clone https://github.com/winjs/winstrap.git

You should have a winstrap folder.

Installing npm packages

To install the required npm packages:

cd winstrap
npm install

Building Winstrap

Just run:

grunt

This will compile the generated files into the dist folder.

Launching a local server

Just run this task to display the demo pages in your browser:

grunt server

Launch this URL in your brower: http://localhost:9001/

The changes you make to the Sass files *.scss or source documentation files *.hbs will be automatically recompiled. Just refresh your browser window.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial