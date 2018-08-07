http://winstrap.azurewebsites.net/
Make sure Node.js is available in your path.
npm install -g grunt-cli
npm install -g bower
git clone https://github.com/winjs/winstrap.git
You should have a
winstrap folder.
To install the required
npm packages:
cd winstrap
npm install
Just run:
grunt
This will compile the generated files into the
dist folder.
Just run this task to display the demo pages in your browser:
grunt server
Launch this URL in your brower: http://localhost:9001/
The changes you make to the Sass files
*.scss or source documentation files
*.hbs will be automatically recompiled. Just refresh your browser window.
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.