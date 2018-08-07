Winstrap

The official Bootstrap theme for Windows

﻿ http://winstrap.azurewebsites.net/

Development

Install Node.js

http://nodejs.org/download/

Make sure Node.js is available in your path.

Install Grunt and Bower

npm install -g grunt-cli npm install -g bower

Clone the repo

git clone https://github.com/winjs/winstrap.git

You should have a winstrap folder.

Installing npm packages

To install the required npm packages:

cd winstrap npm install

Building Winstrap

Just run:

grunt

This will compile the generated files into the dist folder.

Launching a local server

Just run this task to display the demo pages in your browser:

grunt server

Launch this URL in your brower: http://localhost:9001/

The changes you make to the Sass files *.scss or source documentation files *.hbs will be automatically recompiled. Just refresh your browser window.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.