winstond

A logging server built on top of winston, capable of receiving, querying, and streaming logs.

Services

Each winstond server can utilize up to 3 different services, which leverage the main capabilities of a winston transport.

collect - log collection

- log collection query - querying logs

- querying logs stream - streaming logs

Usage

Creating a winstond server

var winstond = require ( 'winstond' ); var server = winstond.nssocket.createServer({ services : [ 'collect' , 'query' , 'stream' ], port : 9003 }); server.add(winstond.transports.File, { filename : __dirname + '/foo.log' }); server.listen();

Communicating with a winstond server

var winston = require ( 'winston' ); winston.add( require ( 'winston-nssocket' ).Nssocket, { host : 'localhost' , port : 9003 }); winston.log( 'info' , 'Hello world!' , { foo : 'bar' }); winston.stream().on( 'log' , function ( log ) { console .log(log); }); winston.query({ start : 10 }, function ( err, results ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(results); });

Backends

winstond supports http and nssocket backends.

Installation

$ npm install winstond -g

License: MIT