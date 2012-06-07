openbase logo
winstond

by winstonjs
0.0.2

winston-powered logging daemon

Readme

winstond

A logging server built on top of winston, capable of receiving, querying, and streaming logs.

Services

Each winstond server can utilize up to 3 different services, which leverage the main capabilities of a winston transport.

  • collect - log collection
  • query - querying logs
  • stream - streaming logs

Usage

Creating a winstond server

var winstond = require('winstond');

var server = winstond.nssocket.createServer({
  services: ['collect', 'query', 'stream'],
  port: 9003
});

server.add(winstond.transports.File, {
  filename: __dirname + '/foo.log'
});

server.listen();

Communicating with a winstond server

var winston = require('winston');

winston.add(require('winston-nssocket').Nssocket, {
  host: 'localhost',
  port: 9003
});

winston.log('info', 'Hello world!', {
  foo: 'bar'
});

winston.stream().on('log', function(log) {
  console.log(log);
});

winston.query({ start: 10 }, function(err, results) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log(results);
});

Backends

winstond supports http and nssocket backends.

Installation

$ npm install winstond -g

Author: Nodejitsu Inc.

Contributors: Christopher Jeffrey, Charlie Robbins

License: MIT

