@Sentry/node transport for the winston v3 logger.
npm install --save winston winston-transport-sentry-node
You can configure
winston-transport-sentry-node in two different ways.
With
winston.createLogger:
const winston = require('winston');
const Sentry = require('winston-transport-sentry-node').default;
const options = {
sentry: {
dsn: 'https://******@sentry.io/12345',
},
level: 'info'
};
const logger = winston.createLogger({
transports: [
new Sentry(options)
]
});
Or with winston's
add method:
const winston = require('winston');
const Sentry = require('winston-transport-sentry-node').default;
const logger = winston.createLogger();
logger.add(new Sentry(options));
See Options below for custom configuration.
options)
sentry (Object) - a Sentry configuration object (see Sentry Common Options)
silent (Boolean) - suppress logging (defaults to
false)
level (String) - transport's level of messages to log (defaults to
info)
format (Object) - custom log format (see Winston Formats)
levelsMap (Object) - optional custom mapping between Winston's log levels and Sentry's log levels (default)
dsn (String) - your Sentry DSN or Data Source Name (defaults to
process.env.SENTRY_DSN)
environment (String) - (defaults to
process.env.SENTRY_ENVIRONMENT || process.env.NODE_ENV || 'production')
serverName (String) - transport's name (defaults to
winston-transport-sentry-node)
debug (Boolean) - turns debug mode on or off (default to
process.env.SENTRY_DEBUG || false)
sampleRate (Number) - sample rate as a percentage of events to be sent in the range of 0.0 to 1.0 (default to
1.0)
maxBreadcrumbs (Number) - total amount of breadcrumbs that should be captured (default to
100)
If
info.tags is an object, it will be sent as Sentry Tags.
logger.error("some error", { tags: { tag1: "yo", tag2: "123" } });
If
info.user is an object, it will be sent as Sentry User.
logger.error("some error", { user: { username: "somebody", id: "123" } });
Additional properties of
info are sent as Sentry Extra Context.
logger.error("some error", { whatever: "is sent as extra" });
Tip! If you already have logging in place and want to use Sentry tags but don’t want to update all places where you log something, use a
format function.
const sentryFormat = format(info => {
const {path, label, ...extra} = info;
return {
...extra,
tags: {
path: path || '',
request_id: label
}
}
});
new SentryTransport({
format: sentryFormat()
// ...
});
Winston logging levels are mapped by default to Sentry's acceptable levels.
{
silly: 'debug',
verbose: 'debug',
info: 'info',
debug: 'debug',
warn: 'warning',
error: 'error'
}
See available Sentry's levels.
Matching is done with
Sentry.Severity.fromString() method and will defaults to
log