@Sentry/node transport for the winston v3 logger.

Install

npm install --save winston winston-transport-sentry-node

Usage

You can configure winston-transport-sentry-node in two different ways.

With winston.createLogger :

const winston = require ( 'winston' ); const Sentry = require ( 'winston-transport-sentry-node' ).default; const options = { sentry : { dsn : 'https://******@sentry.io/12345' , }, level : 'info' }; const logger = winston.createLogger({ transports : [ new Sentry(options) ] });

Or with winston's add method:

const winston = require ( 'winston' ); const Sentry = require ( 'winston-transport-sentry-node' ).default; const logger = winston.createLogger(); logger.add( new Sentry(options));

See Options below for custom configuration.

Options ( options )

Transport related options

sentry (Object) - a Sentry configuration object (see Sentry Common Options)

(Object) - a Sentry configuration object (see Sentry Common Options) silent (Boolean) - suppress logging (defaults to false )

(Boolean) - suppress logging (defaults to ) level (String) - transport's level of messages to log (defaults to info )

(String) - transport's level of messages to log (defaults to ) format (Object) - custom log format (see Winston Formats)

(Object) - custom log format (see Winston Formats) levelsMap (Object) - optional custom mapping between Winston's log levels and Sentry's log levels (default)

Sentry common options

dsn (String) - your Sentry DSN or Data Source Name (defaults to process.env.SENTRY_DSN )

(String) - your Sentry DSN or Data Source Name (defaults to ) environment (String) - (defaults to process.env.SENTRY_ENVIRONMENT || process.env.NODE_ENV || 'production' )

(String) - (defaults to ) serverName (String) - transport's name (defaults to winston-transport-sentry-node )

(String) - transport's name (defaults to ) debug (Boolean) - turns debug mode on or off (default to process.env.SENTRY_DEBUG || false )

(Boolean) - turns debug mode on or off (default to ) sampleRate (Number) - sample rate as a percentage of events to be sent in the range of 0.0 to 1.0 (default to 1.0 )

(Number) - sample rate as a percentage of events to be sent in the range of 0.0 to 1.0 (default to ) maxBreadcrumbs (Number) - total amount of breadcrumbs that should be captured (default to 100 )

(Number) - total amount of breadcrumbs that should be captured (default to ) ... Other options

If info.tags is an object, it will be sent as Sentry Tags.

logger.error( "some error" , { tags : { tag1 : "yo" , tag2 : "123" } });

If info.user is an object, it will be sent as Sentry User.

logger.error( "some error" , { user : { username : "somebody" , id : "123" } });

Additional properties of info are sent as Sentry Extra Context.

logger.error( "some error" , { whatever : "is sent as extra" });

Tip! If you already have logging in place and want to use Sentry tags but don’t want to update all places where you log something, use a format function.

const sentryFormat = format( info => { const {path, label, ...extra} = info; return { ...extra, tags : { path : path || '' , request_id : label } } }); new SentryTransport({ format : sentryFormat() });

Log Level Mapping

Winston logging levels are mapped by default to Sentry's acceptable levels.

{ silly : 'debug' , verbose : 'debug' , info : 'info' , debug : 'debug' , warn : 'warning' , error : 'error' }

See available Sentry's levels. Matching is done with Sentry.Severity.fromString() method and will defaults to log

License

MIT License