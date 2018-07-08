Forked from https://github.com/Ideame/winston-rollbar and updated to support latest reporter and maintain longer term.

A rollbar transport for winston.

Installation

$ npm install winston $ npm install winston-transport-rollbar

ES6 usage

import winston from 'winston' ; import { Rollbar } from 'winston-transport-rollbar' ; winston.add(winston.transports.Rollbar, options); const logger = new winston.Logger({ transports : [ new Rollbar({ rollbarConfig : { accessToken : serverAccessToken, environment : environment, reportLevel : reportLevel, }, })] });

ES5 usage

var winston = require ( 'winston' ); require ( 'winston-transport-rollbar' ).Rollbar; winston.add(winston.transports.Rollbar, options);

Options

The Rollbar transport uses the universal rollbar.js library behind the scenes. Options are the following: