Forked from https://github.com/Ideame/winston-rollbar and updated to support latest reporter and maintain longer term.
A rollbar transport for winston.
$ npm install winston
$ npm install winston-transport-rollbar
import winston from 'winston';
import { Rollbar } from 'winston-transport-rollbar';
winston.add(winston.transports.Rollbar, options);
// or
const logger = new winston.Logger({ transports: [new Rollbar({
rollbarConfig: {
accessToken: serverAccessToken,
environment: environment,
reportLevel: reportLevel,
},
})]
});
var winston = require('winston');
//
// Requiring `winston-rollbar` will expose
// `winston.transports.Rollbar`
//
require('winston-transport-rollbar').Rollbar;
winston.add(winston.transports.Rollbar, options);
The Rollbar transport uses the universal rollbar.js library behind the scenes. Options are the following: