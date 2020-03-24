Winston Transport BrowserConsole

Want to log in browser like using console.log but taking advantage of all facilities winston provides?

Want to filter by level in your browser?

Want to inspect the objects arguments instead of printing them as json strings?

npm install winston-transport-browserconsole winston -S

And here you have a little sample:

import * as winston from "winston" ; import BrowserConsole from 'winston-transport-browserconsole' ; const level = "debug" ; winston.configure({ transports : [ new BrowserConsole( { format : winston.format.simple(), level, }, ), ], }); winston.debug( "DEBUG " , { a : 1 , b : "two" }); winston.debug( "DEBUG " , { a : 1 , b : "two" }); winston.info( "INFO " , { a : 1 , b : "two" }); winston.info( "INFO " , { a : 1 , b : "two" }); winston.warn( "WARN" , { a : 1 , b : "two" }); winston.warn( "WARN" , { a : 1 , b : "two" }); winston.error( "ERROR " , { a : 1 , b : "two" }); winston.error( "ERROR " , { a : 1 , b : "two" }); winston.debug( "A message alone :(

hahaha" ); winston.debug( "Here examinable Object " , { test : 'test' , sub : { object : { test : "here" } } });