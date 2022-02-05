openbase logo
winston-transport

by winstonjs
4.4.1 (see all)

Base stream implementations for winston@3 and up.

Downloads/wk

6.8M

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

winston-transport

The base TransportStream implementation for winston >= 3. Use these to write ecosystem Transports for winston.

Usage

const Transport = require('winston-transport');
const util = require('util');

//
// Inherit from `winston-transport` so you can take advantage
// of the base functionality and `.exceptions.handle()`.
//
module.exports = class CustomTransport extends Transport {
  constructor(opts) {
    super(opts);

    //
    // Consume any custom options here. e.g.:
    // - Connection information for databases
    // - Authentication information for APIs (e.g. loggly, papertrail,
    //   logentries, etc.).
    //
  }

  log(info, callback) {
    setImmediate(() => {
      this.emit('logged', info);
    });

    // Perform the writing to the remote service

    callback();
  }
};

Tests

Tests are written with mocha, nyc, assume, and abstract-winston-transport. They can be run with npm:

npm test
Author: Charlie Robbins
LICENSE: MIT

