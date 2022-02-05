The base
TransportStream implementation for
winston >= 3. Use these to
write ecosystem Transports for
winston.
const Transport = require('winston-transport');
const util = require('util');
//
// Inherit from `winston-transport` so you can take advantage
// of the base functionality and `.exceptions.handle()`.
//
module.exports = class CustomTransport extends Transport {
constructor(opts) {
super(opts);
//
// Consume any custom options here. e.g.:
// - Connection information for databases
// - Authentication information for APIs (e.g. loggly, papertrail,
// logentries, etc.).
//
}
log(info, callback) {
setImmediate(() => {
this.emit('logged', info);
});
// Perform the writing to the remote service
callback();
}
};
Tests are written with
mocha,
nyc,
assume, and
abstract-winston-transport. They can be run with
npm:
npm test