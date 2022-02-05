The base TransportStream implementation for winston >= 3 . Use these to write ecosystem Transports for winston .

Usage

const Transport = require ( 'winston-transport' ); const util = require ( 'util' ); module .exports = class CustomTransport extends Transport { constructor (opts) { super (opts); } log(info, callback) { setImmediate( () => { this .emit( 'logged' , info); }); callback(); } };

Tests

Tests are written with mocha , nyc , assume , and abstract-winston-transport . They can be run with npm :

npm test

LICENSE: MIT