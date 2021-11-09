A Telegram transport for winston.

Installation:

$ npm install winston@3 $ npm install winston-telegram@2

Looking for winston-telegram@1.x ?

Documentation below is for winston-telegram@2 . Read the winston-telegram@1.x documentation.

Usage

const logger = require ( 'winston' ) const TelegramLogger = require ( 'winston-telegram' ) import * as TelegramLogger from 'winston-telegram' ; logger.add( new TelegramLogger(options))

Options:

token: The Telegram bot authentication token. [required]

The Telegram bot authentication token. [required] chatId: The Telegram chatid you want to send to. [required]

The Telegram chatid you want to send to. [required] parseMode: The Telegram mode for parsing entities in the message text. See formatting options for more details. [optional]

The Telegram mode for parsing entities in the message text. See formatting options for more details. [optional] level: Level of messages that this transport should log. [optional] [default info]

Level of messages that this transport should log. [optional] [default info] unique: Whether to log only the declared level and none above. [boolean] [optional]

Whether to log only the declared level and none above. [boolean] [optional] silent: Whether to suppress output. [boolean] [optional]

Whether to suppress output. [boolean] [optional] disableNotification: Sends the message silently. [boolean] [optional]

Sends the message silently. [boolean] [optional] template: Format output message. [string] [optional]

Format output message. [string] [optional] formatMessage: Format output message by own method. [function] [optional]

Format output message by own method. [function] [optional] handleExceptions: Handle uncaught exceptions. [boolean] [optional]

Handle uncaught exceptions. [boolean] [optional] batchingDelay: Time in ms within which to batch messages together. [integer] [optional] [default 0 or disabled]

Time in ms within which to batch messages together. [integer] [optional] [default 0 or disabled] batchingSeparator: String with which to join batched messages with [string] [default "



"]

String template is based on named arguments:

'{level}' -> level of messages '{message}' -> text of messages '{metadata}' -> metadata object of messages

Examples

Follow below steps to run the examples:

$ git clone git@github.com:ivanmarban/winston-telegram.git -b master --single-branch $ npm install

Replace TELEGRAM_TOKEN and CHAT_ID with appropiate values, then run whatever example you want: