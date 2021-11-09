openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wt

winston-telegram

by Ivan Marban
2.5.0 (see all)

A Telegram transport for winston

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

345

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

winston-telegram

NPM

A Telegram transport for winston.

Version npm npm Downloads Tests Status Coverage Status dependencies Status JavaScript Style Guide Donate

winston-telegram@2

Installation:

$ npm install winston@3
$ npm install winston-telegram@2

Looking for winston-telegram@1.x ?

Documentation below is for winston-telegram@2. Read the winston-telegram@1.x documentation.

Usage

const logger = require('winston')
const TelegramLogger = require('winston-telegram')

// or
import * as TelegramLogger from 'winston-telegram';

logger.add(new TelegramLogger(options))

Options:

  • token: The Telegram bot authentication token. [required]
  • chatId: The Telegram chatid you want to send to. [required]
  • parseMode: The Telegram mode for parsing entities in the message text. See formatting options for more details. [optional]
  • level: Level of messages that this transport should log. [optional] [default info]
  • unique: Whether to log only the declared level and none above. [boolean] [optional]
  • silent: Whether to suppress output. [boolean] [optional]
  • disableNotification: Sends the message silently. [boolean] [optional]
  • template: Format output message. [string] [optional]
  • formatMessage: Format output message by own method. [function] [optional]
  • handleExceptions: Handle uncaught exceptions. [boolean] [optional]
  • batchingDelay: Time in ms within which to batch messages together. [integer] [optional] [default 0 or disabled]
  • batchingSeparator: String with which to join batched messages with [string] [default "\n\n"]

String template is based on named arguments:

'{level}' -> level of messages
'{message}' -> text of messages
'{metadata}' -> metadata object of messages

Examples

Follow below steps to run the examples:

$ git clone git@github.com:ivanmarban/winston-telegram.git -b master --single-branch
$ npm install

Replace TELEGRAM_TOKEN and CHAT_ID with appropiate values, then run whatever example you want:

$ node examples/default-logger.js

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial