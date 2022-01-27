winston-splunk-httplogger
A Winston transport for logging to Splunk with a HTTP Event Collector.
NOTE
This project is no longer under active development. I can reasonably accept PRs, providing they include unit tests for the functionality and pass all existing tests. However, I do not have the ability to test against a live Splunk service.
Compatibility
Winston >=
3.0.0 is required for
winston-splunk-httplogger >=
2.0.0. Please use version
1.2.2 for legacy Winston support.
Installation
npm install --save winston winston-splunk-httplogger
Usage
var winston = require('winston'),
SplunkStreamEvent = require('winston-splunk-httplogger');
var splunkSettings = {
token: process.env.SPLUNK_TOKEN,
host: process.env.SPLUNK_HOST || 'localhost'
};
var logger = new winston.Logger({
transports: [
new winston.transports.Console(),
new SplunkStreamEvent({ splunk: splunkSettings })
]
});
logger.info('This is sent to Splunk');
API
splunkTransport = new SplunkStreamEvent(config);
Create a new instance of
SplunkStreamEvent. Takes the following configuration:
- config: configuration settings for the
SplunkStreamEvent instance
- config.splunk: the
Splunk Logger settings
- config.splunk.token: the Splunk HTTP Event Collector token
- [config.level=info]: logging level to use, will show up as the
severity
field of an event
- [config.splunk.index=winston-index]: the index for the events sent to Splunk
- [config.splunk.source=winston]: the source for the events sent to Splunk
- [config.splunk.sourcetype=winston-splunk-logger]: the sourcetype for the
events sent to Splunk
- [config.splunk.host=localhost]: the Splunk HTTP Event Collector host
- [config.splunk.maxRetries=0]: how many times to retry the splunk logger
- [config.splunk.port=8088]: the Splunk HTTP Event Collector port
- [config.splunk.path=/services/collector/event/1.0]: URL path to use
- [config.splunk.protocol=https]: the protocol to use
- [config.splunk.url]: URL string to pass to
url.parse. This will try to
set
host,
path,
protocol,
port,
url. Any of these values will be
overwritten if the corresponding property is set on
config
- [config.splunk.eventFormatter]: formats events, returning an event as a
string,
function(message, severity)
- [config.batchInterval=0]: automatically flush events after this many
milliseconds. When set to a non-positive value, events will be sent one by
one. This setting is ignored when non-positive
- [config.maxBatchSize=0]: automatically flush events after the size of
queued events exceeds this many bytes. This setting is ignored when
non-positive
- [config.maxBatchCount=1]: automatically flush events after this many
events have been queued. Defaults to flush immediately on sending an
event. This setting is ignored when non-positive
- [config.exitOnError=true]: whether an unexpected request error causes the javascript process to exit. Defaults to
true.
Configuring Splunk
- Log into your Splunk instance as an Administrator
- Go to Settings > Data Inputs
- Click on HTTP Event Collector under Local inputs
- Click on New Token
- Walk through the wizard to configure your new HTTP Event Collector
Splunk will provide you with a token at the end of the wizard. You need to insert that
token into the splunk object you use to create the SplunkStreamEvent() object. In the
example above, this is done by placing the token in the SPLUNK_TOKEN environment variable.
