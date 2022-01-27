A Winston transport for logging to Splunk with a HTTP Event Collector.

NOTE This project is no longer under active development. I can reasonably accept PRs, providing they include unit tests for the functionality and pass all existing tests. However, I do not have the ability to test against a live Splunk service.

Compatibility

Winston >= 3.0.0 is required for winston-splunk-httplogger >= 2.0.0 . Please use version 1.2.2 for legacy Winston support.

Installation

npm install --save winston winston-splunk-httplogger

Usage

var winston = require ( 'winston' ), SplunkStreamEvent = require ( 'winston-splunk-httplogger' ); var splunkSettings = { token : process.env.SPLUNK_TOKEN, host : process.env.SPLUNK_HOST || 'localhost' }; var logger = new winston.Logger({ transports : [ new winston.transports.Console(), new SplunkStreamEvent({ splunk : splunkSettings }) ] }); logger.info( 'This is sent to Splunk' );

API

splunkTransport = new SplunkStreamEvent(config);

Create a new instance of SplunkStreamEvent . Takes the following configuration:

config: configuration settings for the SplunkStreamEvent instance

configuration settings for the instance config.splunk: the Splunk Logger settings

the settings config.splunk.token: the Splunk HTTP Event Collector token

the Splunk HTTP Event Collector token [config.level=info]: logging level to use, will show up as the severity field of an event

logging level to use, will show up as the field of an event [config.splunk.index=winston-index]: the index for the events sent to Splunk

the index for the events sent to Splunk [config.splunk.source=winston]: the source for the events sent to Splunk

the source for the events sent to Splunk [config.splunk.sourcetype=winston-splunk-logger]: the sourcetype for the events sent to Splunk

the sourcetype for the events sent to Splunk [config.splunk.host=localhost]: the Splunk HTTP Event Collector host

the Splunk HTTP Event Collector host [config.splunk.maxRetries=0]: how many times to retry the splunk logger

how many times to retry the splunk logger [config.splunk.port=8088]: the Splunk HTTP Event Collector port

the Splunk HTTP Event Collector port [config.splunk.path=/services/collector/event/1.0]: URL path to use

URL path to use [config.splunk.protocol=https]: the protocol to use

the protocol to use [config.splunk.url]: URL string to pass to url.parse . This will try to set host , path , protocol , port , url . Any of these values will be overwritten if the corresponding property is set on config

URL string to pass to . This will try to set , , , , . Any of these values will be overwritten if the corresponding property is set on [config.splunk.eventFormatter]: formats events, returning an event as a string, function(message, severity)

formats events, returning an event as a string, [config.batchInterval=0]: automatically flush events after this many milliseconds. When set to a non-positive value, events will be sent one by one. This setting is ignored when non-positive

automatically flush events after this many milliseconds. When set to a non-positive value, events will be sent one by one. This setting is ignored when non-positive [config.maxBatchSize=0]: automatically flush events after the size of queued events exceeds this many bytes. This setting is ignored when non-positive

automatically flush events after the size of queued events exceeds this many bytes. This setting is ignored when non-positive [config.maxBatchCount=1]: automatically flush events after this many events have been queued. Defaults to flush immediately on sending an event. This setting is ignored when non-positive

automatically flush events after this many events have been queued. Defaults to flush immediately on sending an event. This setting is ignored when non-positive [config.exitOnError=true]: whether an unexpected request error causes the javascript process to exit. Defaults to true .

Configuring Splunk

Log into your Splunk instance as an Administrator Go to Settings > Data Inputs Click on HTTP Event Collector under Local inputs Click on New Token Walk through the wizard to configure your new HTTP Event Collector

Splunk will provide you with a token at the end of the wizard. You need to insert that token into the splunk object you use to create the SplunkStreamEvent() object. In the example above, this is done by placing the token in the SPLUNK_TOKEN environment variable.

See Also