A Slack transport for Winston 3+ that logs to a channel via webhooks.

Installation

npm install winston winston-slack-webhook-transport

Usage

Set up with transports

const winston = require ( "winston" ); const SlackHook = require ( "winston-slack-webhook-transport" ); const logger = winston.createLogger({ level : "info" , transports : [ new SlackHook({ webhookUrl : "https://hooks.slack.com/services/xxx/xxx/xxx" }) ] }); logger.info( "This should now appear on Slack" );

Set up by adding

const winston = require ( "winston" ); const SlackHook = require ( "winston-slack-webhook-transport" ); const logger = winston.createLogger({}); logger.add( new SlackHook({ webhookUrl : "https://hooks.slack.com/services/xxx/xxx/xxx" }));

Options

Message formatting

winston-slack-webhook-transport supports the ability to format messages using Slack's message layout features. To do this, supply a custom formatter function that returns the requisite object structure to create the desired layout. You can use the Slack Block Kit Builder to quickly and easily prototype advanced layouts using Block Kit.

If for some reason you don't want to send a message to Slack, you can also return false to prevent the log message from being sent.

Note that if you're using Block Kit using either the attachments or blocks keys, the text parameter will function as a fallback for surfaces that do not support Block Kit, such as IRC clients or push notifications. It is recommended to include text when possible in these cases.