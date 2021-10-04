openbase logo
wsw

winston-slack-webhook-transport

by TheAppleFreak
2.1.0 (see all)

A Slack transport for Winston 3 that logs to a channel via webhooks

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.5K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

winston-slack-webhook-transport

A Slack transport for Winston 3+ that logs to a channel via webhooks.

Continuous Integration npm version downloads

Installation

npm install winston winston-slack-webhook-transport

Usage

Set up with transports

const winston = require("winston");
const SlackHook = require("winston-slack-webhook-transport");

const logger = winston.createLogger({
    level: "info",
    transports: [
        new SlackHook({
            webhookUrl: "https://hooks.slack.com/services/xxx/xxx/xxx"
        })
    ]
});

logger.info("This should now appear on Slack");

Set up by adding

const winston = require("winston");
const SlackHook = require("winston-slack-webhook-transport");

const logger = winston.createLogger({});

logger.add(new SlackHook({ webhookUrl: "https://hooks.slack.com/services/xxx/xxx/xxx" }));

Options

Message formatting

winston-slack-webhook-transport supports the ability to format messages using Slack's message layout features. To do this, supply a custom formatter function that returns the requisite object structure to create the desired layout. You can use the Slack Block Kit Builder to quickly and easily prototype advanced layouts using Block Kit.

If for some reason you don't want to send a message to Slack, you can also return false to prevent the log message from being sent.

Note that if you're using Block Kit using either the attachments or blocks keys, the text parameter will function as a fallback for surfaces that do not support Block Kit, such as IRC clients or push notifications. It is recommended to include text when possible in these cases.

const winston = require("winston");
const SlackHook = require("winston-slack-webhook-transport");
 
const logger = winston.createLogger({
    level: "info",
    transports: [
        new SlackHook({
            webhookUrl: "https://hooks.slack.com/services/xxx/xxx/xxx",
            formatter: info => {
                return {
                    text: "This will function as a fallback for surfaces that don't support Block Kit, like IRC clients or mobile push notifications.",
                    attachments: [
                        {
                            text: "Or don't pass anything. That's fine too"
                        }
                    ],
                    blocks: [
                        {
                            type: "section",
                            text: {
                                type: "plain_text",
                                text: "You can pass more info to the formatter by supplying additional parameters in the logger call"
                            }
                        }
                    ]
                }
            }
        })
    ]
});

logger.info("Definitely try playing around with this.")

