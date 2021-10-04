A Slack transport for Winston 3+ that logs to a channel via webhooks.
npm install winston winston-slack-webhook-transport
const winston = require("winston");
const SlackHook = require("winston-slack-webhook-transport");
const logger = winston.createLogger({
level: "info",
transports: [
new SlackHook({
webhookUrl: "https://hooks.slack.com/services/xxx/xxx/xxx"
})
]
});
logger.info("This should now appear on Slack");
const winston = require("winston");
const SlackHook = require("winston-slack-webhook-transport");
const logger = winston.createLogger({});
logger.add(new SlackHook({ webhookUrl: "https://hooks.slack.com/services/xxx/xxx/xxx" }));
webhookUrl REQUIRED - Slack incoming webhook URL. Follow steps 1 through 3 at this link to create a new webhook if you don't already have one.
formatter - Custom function to format messages with. This function accepts the
info object (see Winston documentation) and must return an object with at least one of the following three keys:
text (string),
attachments (array of attachment objects),
blocks (array of layout block objects). These will be used to structure the format of the logged Slack message. By default, messages will use the format of
[level]: [message] with no attachments or layout blocks. A value of
false can also be returned to prevent a message from being sent to Slack.
level - Level to log. Global settings will apply if left undefined.
unfurlLinks - Enables or disables link unfurling. (Default:
false)
unfurlMedia - Enables or disables media unfurling. (Default:
false)
mrkdwn - Enables or disables
mrkdwn formatting within attachments or layout blocks (Default:
false)
proxy - Allows specifying a proxy server that gets passed directly down to Axios (Default:
undefined)
winston-slack-webhook-transport supports the ability to format messages using Slack's message layout features. To do this, supply a custom formatter function that returns the requisite object structure to create the desired layout. You can use the Slack Block Kit Builder to quickly and easily prototype advanced layouts using Block Kit.
If for some reason you don't want to send a message to Slack, you can also return
false to prevent the log message from being sent.
Note that if you're using Block Kit using either the
attachments or
blocks keys, the
text parameter will function as a fallback for surfaces that do not support Block Kit, such as IRC clients or push notifications. It is recommended to include
text when possible in these cases.
const winston = require("winston");
const SlackHook = require("winston-slack-webhook-transport");
const logger = winston.createLogger({
level: "info",
transports: [
new SlackHook({
webhookUrl: "https://hooks.slack.com/services/xxx/xxx/xxx",
formatter: info => {
return {
text: "This will function as a fallback for surfaces that don't support Block Kit, like IRC clients or mobile push notifications.",
attachments: [
{
text: "Or don't pass anything. That's fine too"
}
],
blocks: [
{
type: "section",
text: {
type: "plain_text",
text: "You can pass more info to the formatter by supplying additional parameters in the logger call"
}
}
]
}
}
})
]
});
logger.info("Definitely try playing around with this.")