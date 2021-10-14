Sentry transport for the winston v3 logger using @sentry/node.

Install

yarn add winston winston-sentry-log

Usage

You can configure winston-sentry-log in two different ways.

With winston.createLogger :

import winston from 'winston' ; import Sentry from 'winston-sentry-log' ; const options = { config : { dsn : "https://******@sentry.io/12345" }, level : "info" }; const logger = winston.createLogger({ transports : [ new Sentry(options)] });

Or with winston's add method:

import winston from 'winston' ; import Sentry from 'winston-sentry-log' ; const logger = winston.createLogger(); logger.add(Sentry, options);

See Options below for custom configuration.

Options ( options )

Per options variable above, here are the default options provided:

Default Sentry options:

dsn (String) - your Sentry DSN or Data Source Name (defaults to process.env.SENTRY_DSN )

Transport related options:

name (String) - transport's name (defaults to winston-sentry-log )

(String) - transport's name (defaults to ) silent (Boolean) - suppress logging (defaults to false )

(Boolean) - suppress logging (defaults to ) level (String) - transport's level of messages to log (defaults to info )

(String) - transport's level of messages to log (defaults to ) levelsMap (Object) - log level mapping to Sentry (see Log Level Mapping below)

(Object) - log level mapping to Sentry (see Log Level Mapping below) sentryClient (Sentry) - the custom sentry client (defaults to require('@sentry/node') )

(Sentry) - the custom sentry client (defaults to ) isClientInitialized (boolean) - whether to initialize the provided sentry client or not (defaults to false ) If isClientInitialized is set to true, a custom sentryClient initialized must provided, otherwise internal sentryClient will not initialized

(boolean) - whether to initialize the provided sentry client or not (defaults to )

Default Sentry Options ( options.config )

logger (String) - defaults to winston-sentry-log

(String) - defaults to server_name (String) - defaults to process.env.SENTRY_NAME or os.hostname()

(String) - defaults to or release (String) - defaults to process.env.SENTRY_RELEASE

(String) - defaults to environment (String) - defaults to process.env.SENTRY_ENVIRONMENT )

(String) - defaults to ) modules (Object) - defaults to package.json dependencies

(Object) - defaults to dependencies extra (Object) - no default value

(Object) - no default value fingerprint (Array) - no default value

For a full list of Sentry options, please visit https://docs.sentry.io/clients/node/config/.

Log Level Mapping

Winston logging levels are mapped by default to Sentry's acceptable levels.

These defaults are set as options.levelsMap and are:

{ silly : 'debug' , verbose : 'debug' , info : 'info' , debug : 'debug' , warn : 'warning' , error : 'error' }

You can customize how log levels are mapped using the levelsMap option:

new Sentry({ levelsMap : { verbose : "info" } });

If no log level mapping was found for the given level passed, then it will not log anything.

License

MIT License