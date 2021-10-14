Sentry transport for the winston v3 logger using @sentry/node.
yarn add winston winston-sentry-log
You can configure
winston-sentry-log in two different ways.
With
winston.createLogger:
import winston from 'winston';
import Sentry from 'winston-sentry-log';
const options = {
config: {
dsn: "https://******@sentry.io/12345"
},
level: "info"
};
const logger = winston.createLogger({
transports: [new Sentry(options)]
});
Or with winston's
add method:
import winston from 'winston';
import Sentry from 'winston-sentry-log';
const logger = winston.createLogger();
logger.add(Sentry, options);
See Options below for custom configuration.
options)
Per
options variable above, here are the default options provided:
Default Sentry options:
dsn (String) - your Sentry DSN or Data Source Name (defaults to
process.env.SENTRY_DSN)
Transport related options:
name (String) - transport's name (defaults to
winston-sentry-log)
silent (Boolean) - suppress logging (defaults to
false)
level (String) - transport's level of messages to log (defaults to
info)
levelsMap (Object) - log level mapping to Sentry (see Log Level Mapping below)
sentryClient (Sentry) - the custom sentry client (defaults to
require('@sentry/node'))
isClientInitialized (boolean) - whether to initialize the provided sentry client or not (defaults to
false)
isClientInitialized is set to true, a custom
sentryClient initialized must provided, otherwise internal
sentryClient will not initialized
options.config)
logger (String) - defaults to
winston-sentry-log
server_name (String) - defaults to
process.env.SENTRY_NAME or
os.hostname()
release (String) - defaults to
process.env.SENTRY_RELEASE
environment (String) - defaults to
process.env.SENTRY_ENVIRONMENT)
modules (Object) - defaults to
package.json dependencies
extra (Object) - no default value
fingerprint (Array) - no default value
For a full list of Sentry options, please visit https://docs.sentry.io/clients/node/config/.
Winston logging levels are mapped by default to Sentry's acceptable levels.
These defaults are set as
options.levelsMap and are:
{
silly: 'debug',
verbose: 'debug',
info: 'info',
debug: 'debug',
warn: 'warning',
error: 'error'
}
You can customize how log levels are mapped using the
levelsMap option:
new Sentry({
levelsMap: {
verbose: "info"
}
});
If no log level mapping was found for the given
level passed, then it will not log anything.