openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wsl

winston-sentry-log

by Francisco Sales
1.0.24 (see all)

Sentry transport for Winston 3+

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.9K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

winston-sentry-log

Sentry transport for the winston v3 logger using @sentry/node.

Index

Install

yarn add winston winston-sentry-log

Usage

You can configure winston-sentry-log in two different ways.

With winston.createLogger:

import winston from 'winston';
import Sentry from 'winston-sentry-log';

const options = {
  config: {
    dsn: "https://******@sentry.io/12345"
  },
  level: "info"
};

const logger = winston.createLogger({
  transports: [new Sentry(options)]
});

Or with winston's add method:

import winston from 'winston';
import Sentry from 'winston-sentry-log';

const logger = winston.createLogger();

logger.add(Sentry, options);

See Options below for custom configuration.

Options (options)

Per options variable above, here are the default options provided:

Default Sentry options:

  • dsn (String) - your Sentry DSN or Data Source Name (defaults to process.env.SENTRY_DSN)

Transport related options:

  • name (String) - transport's name (defaults to winston-sentry-log)
  • silent (Boolean) - suppress logging (defaults to false)
  • level (String) - transport's level of messages to log (defaults to info)
  • levelsMap (Object) - log level mapping to Sentry (see Log Level Mapping below)
  • sentryClient (Sentry) - the custom sentry client (defaults to require('@sentry/node'))
  • isClientInitialized (boolean) - whether to initialize the provided sentry client or not (defaults to false)
    • If isClientInitialized is set to true, a custom sentryClient initialized must provided, otherwise internal sentryClient will not initialized

Default Sentry Options (options.config)

  • logger (String) - defaults to winston-sentry-log
  • server_name (String) - defaults to process.env.SENTRY_NAME or os.hostname()
  • release (String) - defaults to process.env.SENTRY_RELEASE
  • environment (String) - defaults to process.env.SENTRY_ENVIRONMENT)
  • modules (Object) - defaults to package.json dependencies
  • extra (Object) - no default value
  • fingerprint (Array) - no default value

For a full list of Sentry options, please visit https://docs.sentry.io/clients/node/config/.

Log Level Mapping

Winston logging levels are mapped by default to Sentry's acceptable levels.

These defaults are set as options.levelsMap and are:

{
  silly: 'debug',
  verbose: 'debug',
  info: 'info',
  debug: 'debug',
  warn: 'warning',
  error: 'error'
}

You can customize how log levels are mapped using the levelsMap option:

new Sentry({
  levelsMap: {
    verbose: "info"
  }
});

If no log level mapping was found for the given level passed, then it will not log anything.

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial