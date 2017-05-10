Follow this sample configuration to use:
var winston = require('winston'),
Mail = require('winston-mail').Mail,
Sentry = require('winston-sentry');
var logger = new winston.Logger({
transports: [
new winston.transports.Console({level: 'silly'}),
new Sentry({
level: 'warn',
dsn: "{{ YOUR SENTRY DSN }}",
tags: { key: 'value' },
extra: { key: 'value' }
})
],
});
If you want to use patchGlobal to catch all uncaught errors, simply pass it as option like this:
new Sentry({
patchGlobal: true
});
Winston logging levels are mapped to the default sentry levels like this:
{
silly: 'debug',
verbose: 'debug',
info: 'info',
debug: 'debug',
warn: 'warning',
error: 'error'
}
You can customize how log levels are mapped using the
levelsMap option:
new Sentry({
levelsMap: {
verbose: 'info'
}
});
tags property, any key/value pairs within that property will be populated as Sentry tags.
It will be removed from the "Additional Data" section to avoid data duplication. This will allow Winston metadata
to be filterable within the Sentry UI.
logger = new winston.Logger(...);
logger.log("info", "my log message", {
userInformation: {
os: "linux",
browser: "chrome",
userAgent: "<user agent string>"
}
tags: {
productVersion: "1.2"
}
}
});
// In Sentry, the "Additional Data" section would show:
// - userInformation
// - os: linux
// - browser: chrome
// - userAgent: <user agent string>
//
// The tags would show:
// - level: info
// - logger: [logger property from transport constructor - defaults to "root"]
// - server_name: [machine name]
// - productVersion: 1.2
logger = new winston.Logger(...);
logger.sentry_client.captureQuery("SELECT * FROM users;");
error level, it will implicitly call raven's
captureError which will also capture the stack trace.
winston.Logger object exposes the sentry client as
sentry_client. Usage is simple:
