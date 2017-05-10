Sentry transport for winston logger for node js

Follow this sample configuration to use:

var winston = require ( 'winston' ), Mail = require ( 'winston-mail' ).Mail, Sentry = require ( 'winston-sentry' ); var logger = new winston.Logger({ transports : [ new winston.transports.Console({ level : 'silly' }), new Sentry({ level : 'warn' , dsn : "{{ YOUR SENTRY DSN }}" , tags : { key : 'value' }, extra : { key : 'value' } }) ], });

If you want to use patchGlobal to catch all uncaught errors, simply pass it as option like this:

new Sentry({ patchGlobal : true });

Winston logging levels are mapped to the default sentry levels like this:

{ silly : 'debug' , verbose : 'debug' , info : 'info' , debug : 'debug' , warn : 'warning' , error : 'error' }

You can customize how log levels are mapped using the levelsMap option:

new Sentry({ levelsMap : { verbose : 'info' } });

Changelog

0.2.1

Changelog updated. No code changes.

0.2.0

Upgrade Raven client to version 1.1.x

0.1.5

Added license file. No code changes.

0.1.4

Bug fix: Level in log function should not fallback to the level filtering configuration

0.1.3

Fixes #30: Transport should not ignore configured log level

0.1.2

Upgrade Raven client to version 0.11.0

Refactoring global tags support to better work with the new client

Refactoring default options

0.1.1

Added support for global tags that will be added to every message sent to sentry

0.1.0

Upgrade Raven client to version 0.8.1

0.0.6

Error stack traces will be sent to sentry. See #3 for more details.

Upgrade raven to latest version (0.6.3)

Raven client can be passed to the transport from the outside

0.0.5

Winston metadata will be populated into the "Additional Data" section in Sentry.

If metadata contains a tags property, any key/value pairs within that property will be populated as Sentry tags. It will be removed from the "Additional Data" section to avoid data duplication. This will allow Winston metadata to be filterable within the Sentry UI.

logger = new winston.Logger(...); logger.log( "info" , "my log message" , { userInformation : { os : "linux" , browser : "chrome" , userAgent : "<user agent string>" } tags : { productVersion : "1.2" } } });

0.0.4

Added support for capturing "Additional Data".

0.0.3

logger = new winston.Logger(...); logger.sentry_client.captureQuery( "SELECT * FROM users;" );

when logging as error level, it will implicitly call raven's captureError which will also capture the stack trace.

level, it will implicitly call raven's which will also capture the stack trace. the winston.Logger object exposes the sentry client as sentry_client . Usage is simple:

** TODO: