Winston http request logger for express which is loosely based on express-request-logger.

Getting Started

In an existing express project you can add the following configuration fragment to enable request logging to console, with colors while in development or test.

app.configure( 'development' , 'test' , function ( ) { var logger = new (winston.Logger)({ transports : [ new (winston.transports.Console)({ colorize : true }) ] }); app.use( require ( 'winston-request-logger' ).create(logger)); });

Custom formats

You can optionally specify a second argument to create(logger, [format]) to customize the object sent to Winston:

app.use( require ( 'winston-request-logger' ).create(logger, { 'responseTime' : ':responseTime ms' , 'url' : ':url[pathname]' }));

Format tokens:

:date - Timestamp of the request.

- Timestamp of the request. :statusCode - HTTP status code of the request.

- HTTP status code of the request. :method - HTTP method (GET, POST, etc.)

- HTTP method (GET, POST, etc.) :url[segment] - Segment of the URL requested (Refer to the url module for options).

- Segment of the URL requested (Refer to the url module for options). :responseTime - Time it took for the response (in milliseconds).

- Time it took for the response (in milliseconds). :ip - The client's IP address (looks to X-forwarded-for header first).

- The client's IP address (looks to header first). :userAgent - The client's browser agent (parsed with useragent .

