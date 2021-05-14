A capped Redis transport for winston.

Requirements

NodeJS 8.11.x

Winston 3.x

Usage

const winston = require ( 'winston' ); const redisTransport = require ( 'winston-redis' ); const logger = winston.createLogger({ level : 'info' , transports : [ new redisTransport() ] }); logger.log({ level : "info" , message : "redis is awesome" , reason : "it's fast" });

This transport accepts the options accepted by the node-redis client:

host: (Default localhost ) Remote host of the Redis server

(Default ) Remote host of the Redis server port: (Default 6379 ) Port the Redis server is running on.

(Default ) Port the Redis server is running on. auth: (Default None) Password set on the Redis server

In addition to these, the Redis transport also accepts the following options.

redis: Either the redis client or the options for the redis client

Either the redis client or the options for the redis client length: (Default 200 ) Number of log messages to store.

(Default ) Number of log messages to store. container: (Default winston ) Name of the Redis container you wish your logs to be in.

(Default ) Name of the Redis container you wish your logs to be in. channel: (Default None ) Name of the Redis channel to stream logs from.

(Default ) Name of the Redis channel to stream logs from. meta: (Default {} ) Custom fields to add to each log.

(Default ) Custom fields to add to each log. flatMeta: (Default false) Store meta data at the top level of the object rather than within a child meta object.

Metadata: Logged as JSON literal in Redis

Installation

Installing npm (node package manager)

$ curl http://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh

Installing winston-redis

$ npm install winston $ npm install winston-redis

Run Tests

Winston-redis tests are written in mocha, using Abstract Winston Transport and designed to be run with npm.