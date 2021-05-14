openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

winston-redis

by winstonjs
3.1.0 (see all)

A fixed-length Redis transport for winston

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

871

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

winston-redis

A capped Redis transport for winston.

Requirements

  • NodeJS 8.11.x
  • Winston 3.x

Usage

  const winston = require('winston');
  const redisTransport = require('winston-redis');

  const logger = winston.createLogger({
    level: 'info',
    transports: [
      new redisTransport()
    ]
  });

  logger.log({
    level: "info",
    message: "redis is awesome",
    reason: "it's fast" // this will get stored as meta data
  });

This transport accepts the options accepted by the node-redis client:

  • host: (Default localhost) Remote host of the Redis server
  • port: (Default 6379) Port the Redis server is running on.
  • auth: (Default None) Password set on the Redis server

In addition to these, the Redis transport also accepts the following options.

  • redis: Either the redis client or the options for the redis client
  • length: (Default 200) Number of log messages to store.
  • container: (Default winston) Name of the Redis container you wish your logs to be in.
  • channel: (Default None) Name of the Redis channel to stream logs from.
  • meta: (Default {}) Custom fields to add to each log.
  • flatMeta: (Default false) Store meta data at the top level of the object rather than within a child meta object.

Metadata: Logged as JSON literal in Redis

Installation

Installing npm (node package manager)

  $ curl http://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh

Installing winston-redis

  $ npm install winston
  $ npm install winston-redis

Run Tests

Winston-redis tests are written in mocha, using Abstract Winston Transport and designed to be run with npm.

  npm test

Author: Charlie Robbins

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial