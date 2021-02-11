A MongoDB transport for winston.
Current version supports only mongodb driver version 3.x and winston 3.x. If you want to use winston-mongodb with mongodb version 1.4.x use winston-mongodb <1.x. For mongodb 2.x use winston-mongodb <3.x.
tldr;?: To break the winston codebase into small modules that work
together.
The winston codebase has been growing significantly with contributions and other logging transports. This is awesome. However, taking a ton of additional dependencies just to do something simple like logging to the Console and a File is overkill.
var winston = require('winston');
/**
* Requiring `winston-mongodb` will expose
* `winston.transports.MongoDB`
*/
require('winston-mongodb');
winston.add(new winston.transports.MongoDB(options));
The MongoDB transport takes the following options. 'db' is required:
MongoClient object or promise
which resolves to a pre-connected
MongoClient object.
{poolSize: 2, autoReconnect: true, useNewUrlParser: true}).
'metadata' to remain compatible with the metadata format
Metadata: Logged as a native JSON object in 'meta' property.
Logging unhandled exceptions: For logging unhandled exceptions specify
winston-mongodb as
handleExceptions logger according to winston documentation.
Besides supporting the main options from winston, this transport supports the following extra options:
_id attribute
settled by mongodb, defaults to
false.
$ npm install winston
$ npm install winston-mongodb