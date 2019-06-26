A email transport for winston.
$ npm install winston
$ npm install winston-mail
var winston = require('winston');
/*
* Requiring `winston-mail` will expose
* `winston.transports.Mail`
*/
require('winston-mail');
winston.add(winston.transports.Mail, options);
The Mail transport uses emailjs behind the scenes. Options are the following:
winston@[server-host-name])
function({level, message, meta}). If specified, should return
true for log messages that need to send.
function({level, message, meta}). If specified, the return value will be used as mail body.
The subject option takes a mustache template string that exposes the following fields:
{{level}} - Log level
{{msg}} - First line of the error message
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (C) 2016-2018 Marc Harter
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.