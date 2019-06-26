A email transport for winston.

Installation

$ npm install winston $ npm install winston-mail

Usage

var winston = require ( 'winston' ); require ( 'winston-mail' ); winston.add(winston.transports.Mail, options);

The Mail transport uses emailjs behind the scenes. Options are the following:

to: The address(es) you want to send to. [required]

The address(es) you want to send to. [required] from: The address you want to send from. (default: winston@[server-host-name] )

The address you want to send from. (default: ) host: SMTP server hostname (default: localhost)

SMTP server hostname (default: localhost) port: SMTP port (default: 587 or 25)

SMTP port (default: 587 or 25) username User for server auth

User for server auth password Password for server auth

Password for server auth subject Subject for email (default: winston: {{level}} {{msg}})

Subject for email (default: winston: {{level}} {{msg}}) ssl: Use SSL (boolean or object { key, ca, cert })

Use SSL (boolean or object { key, ca, cert }) tls: Boolean (if true, use starttls)

Boolean (if true, use starttls) level: Level of messages that this transport should log.

Level of messages that this transport should log. unique: Boolean flag indicating whether to log only the declared level and none above.

Boolean flag indicating whether to log only the declared level and none above. silent: Boolean flag indicating whether to suppress output.

Boolean flag indicating whether to suppress output. filter: Filter function with signature function({level, message, meta}) . If specified, should return true for log messages that need to send.

Filter function with signature . If specified, should return for log messages that need to send. html: Boolean flag indicating whether to send mail body as html attach.

Boolean flag indicating whether to send mail body as html attach. timeout: Maximum number of milliseconds to wait for smtp responses (optional, defaults to emailjs defaults - 5000)

Maximum number of milliseconds to wait for smtp responses (optional, defaults to emailjs defaults - 5000) authentication: Preffered SMTP auth methods (optional, defaults to emailjs defaults - ['PLAIN', 'CRAM-MD5', 'LOGIN', 'XOAUTH2'])

Preffered SMTP auth methods (optional, defaults to emailjs defaults - ['PLAIN', 'CRAM-MD5', 'LOGIN', 'XOAUTH2']) formatter: Custom mail body formatter with signature function({level, message, meta}) . If specified, the return value will be used as mail body.

Subject templating

The subject option takes a mustache template string that exposes the following fields:

{{level}} - Log level

- Log level {{msg}} - First line of the error message

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (C) 2016-2018 Marc Harter

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.