winston-logzio is a winston plugin and wrapper for the logzio-nodejs appender. With winston-logzio, you can take advantage of the winston logger framework with your Node.js app.

Versions

Supports Winston 3, If you want to use Winston 2 - Checkout v1.0.8

Add the dependency to your project

npm install winston-logzio --save

Configure winston-logzio

Use the samples in the code block below as a starting point, and replace the sample with a configuration that matches your needs.

To run with Typescript click here.

const winston = require ( 'winston' ); const LogzioWinstonTransport = require ( 'winston-logzio' ); const logzioWinstonTransport = new LogzioWinstonTransport({ level : 'info' , name : 'winston_logzio' , token : '<<SHIPPING-TOKEN>>' , host : '<<LISTENER-HOST>>' , }); const logger = winston.createLogger({ format : winston.format.simple(), transports : [logzioWinstonTransport], }); logger.log( 'warn' , 'Just a test message' );

Replace <<SHIPPING-TOKEN>> with your own logz.io logs shipping token.

Replace <<LISTENER-HOST>> with your region’s listener host (for example, listener.logz.io).



For more parameters for LogzioWinstonTransport and configuration options see our docs.

Details

This winston plugin, basically just wraps our nodejs logzio shipper.

If you want to configure the nodejs logger, any parameters sent to winston when initializing the transport (what is held in the variable LogzioWinstonTransport in the sample above) will be passed to the logzio nodejs logger itself.

Logs in my console

The winston logger by default sends all logs to the console.

You can easily disable this by adding this line to your code :

winston.remove(winston.transports.Console);