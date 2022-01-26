winston-logzio is a winston plugin and wrapper for the logzio-nodejs appender. With winston-logzio, you can take advantage of the winston logger framework with your Node.js app.
Supports Winston 3, If you want to use Winston 2 - Checkout v1.0.8
npm install winston-logzio --save
Use the samples in the code block below as a starting point, and replace the sample with a configuration that matches your needs.
To run with Typescript click here.
const winston = require('winston');
const LogzioWinstonTransport = require('winston-logzio');
const logzioWinstonTransport = new LogzioWinstonTransport({
level: 'info',
name: 'winston_logzio',
token: '<<SHIPPING-TOKEN>>',
host: '<<LISTENER-HOST>>',
});
const logger = winston.createLogger({
format: winston.format.simple(),
transports: [logzioWinstonTransport],
});
logger.log('warn', 'Just a test message');
Replace
<<SHIPPING-TOKEN>> with your own logz.io logs shipping token.
Replace
<<LISTENER-HOST>> with your region’s listener host (for example, listener.logz.io).
For more parameters for LogzioWinstonTransport and configuration options see our docs.
If you do not have a Logz.io account, you can sign up for a free trial here
This winston plugin, basically just wraps our nodejs logzio shipper.
If you want to configure the nodejs logger, any parameters sent to winston when initializing the transport (what is held in the variable
LogzioWinstonTransport in the sample above) will be passed to the logzio nodejs logger itself.
The winston logger by default sends all logs to the console.
You can easily disable this by adding this line to your code :
winston.remove(winston.transports.Console);
If you don't have a 'tsconfig.json' file start by running:
tsc --init
On your 'tsconfig' file, under 'compilerOptions' make sure you have 'esModuleInterop' flag with the value 'true' or add it this way:
"compilerOptions": {
...
"esModuleInterop": true
}
Code sample:
import winston from 'winston';
import LogzioWinstonTransport from 'winston-logzio';
const logzioWinstonTransport = new LogzioWinstonTransport({
level: 'info',
name: 'winston_logzio',
token: '<<SHIPPING-TOKEN>>',
host: '<<LISTENER-HOST>>',
});
const logger = winston.createLogger({
format: winston.format.simple(),
transports: [logzioWinstonTransport],
});
logger.log('warn', 'Just a test message');
For trouble shooting press here.
Note: If winston-logzio is used as part of a serverless service (AWS Lambda, Azure Functions, Google Cloud Functions, etc.), add
logger.close() at the end of the run.
To fix errors related to "esModuleInterop" flag make sure you run the relavent 'tsconfig' file. These might help:
tsc <file-name>.ts --esModuleInterop
or
tsc --project tsconfig.json