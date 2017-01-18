I get an error when installing node packages "ERR! Error: No compatible version found: assertion-error@'^1.0.1'"

If you are running a version of NodeJS less than or equal to 0.8, upgrading NPM to a version greater than or equal to 1.4.6 should solve this issue.

npm install -g npm @~ 1 . 4 . 6

Another way around is to simply avoid installing the development dependencies: