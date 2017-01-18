A Logstash UDP transport for winston.
Based on a gist by mbrevoort and inspired by winston-logstash.
Recommended method:
var winston = require('winston'),
LogstashUDP = require('winston-logstash-udp').LogstashUDP;
var logger = new(winston.Logger)({
transports: [
new(LogstashUDP)({
port: 9999,
appName: 'my application name',
host: '127.0.0.1'
})
]
});
Alternate method:
var winston = require('winston');
//
// Requiring `winston-logstash-udp` will expose
// `winston.transports.LogstashUDP`
//
require('winston-logstash-udp');
winston.add(winston.transports.LogstashUDP, {
port: 9999,
appName: 'my application name',
host: '127.0.0.1'
});
input {
# Sample input over UDP
udp { format => "json" port => 9999 type => "sample" }
}
output {
stdout { debug => true debug_format => "json"}
}
npm test
I get an error when installing node packages "ERR! Error: No compatible version found: assertion-error@'^1.0.1'"
If you are running a version of NodeJS less than or equal to 0.8, upgrading NPM to a version greater than or equal to 1.4.6 should solve this issue.
npm install -g npm@~1.4.6
Another way around is to simply avoid installing the development dependencies:
npm install --production
See LICENSE for the full license text.