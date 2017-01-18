openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

winston-logstash-udp

by sazze
0.2.1 (see all)

Logstash UDP transport for winston

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

917

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

winston-logstash-udp Build Status

A Logstash UDP transport for winston.

Based on a gist by mbrevoort and inspired by winston-logstash.

Usage

Node

Recommended method:

    var winston = require('winston'),
        LogstashUDP = require('winston-logstash-udp').LogstashUDP;

    var logger = new(winston.Logger)({
      transports: [
        new(LogstashUDP)({
          port: 9999,
          appName: 'my application name',
          host: '127.0.0.1'
        })
      ]
    });

Alternate method:

    var winston = require('winston');

    //
    // Requiring `winston-logstash-udp` will expose
    // `winston.transports.LogstashUDP`
    //
    require('winston-logstash-udp');

    winston.add(winston.transports.LogstashUDP, {
      port: 9999,
      appName: 'my application name',
      host: '127.0.0.1'
    });

Logstash

    input {
      # Sample input over UDP
      udp { format => "json" port => 9999 type => "sample" }
    }
    output {
      stdout { debug => true debug_format => "json"}
    }

Run Tests

  npm test

Troubleshooting

  • I get an error when installing node packages "ERR! Error: No compatible version found: assertion-error@'^1.0.1'"

    If you are running a version of NodeJS less than or equal to 0.8, upgrading NPM to a version greater than or equal to 1.4.6 should solve this issue.

    npm install -g npm@~1.4.6

    Another way around is to simply avoid installing the development dependencies:

    npm install --production

====================

Author: Craig Thayer

License: MIT

See LICENSE for the full license text.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial