A Logstash TCP transport for winston.
var winston = require('winston');
//
// Requiring `winston-logstash` will expose
// `winston.transports.Logstash`
//
require('winston-logstash');
winston.add(winston.transports.Logstash, {
port: 28777,
node_name: 'my node name',
host: '127.0.0.1'
});
input {
# Sample input over TCP
tcp { port => 28777 type=>"sample" }
}
output {
stdout { debug => true }
}
filter {
json {
source => "message"
}
}
NODE_TLS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED=0 npm test
N. Clean up tests ( refactor )
See LICENSE for the full license text.