winston-logstash

by Jaakko Suutarla
0.4.0 (see all)

A Logstash transport for winston

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30.3K

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

winston-logstash

A Logstash TCP transport for winston.

Usage

Node

  var winston = require('winston');

  //
  // Requiring `winston-logstash` will expose
  // `winston.transports.Logstash`
  //
  require('winston-logstash');

  winston.add(winston.transports.Logstash, {
    port: 28777,
    node_name: 'my node name',
    host: '127.0.0.1'
  });

Logstash config

  input {
    # Sample input over TCP
    tcp { port => 28777 type=>"sample" }
  }
  output {
    stdout { debug => true }
  }

  filter {
    json {
      source => "message"
    }
  }

Inspiration

winston-loggly

Run Tests

  NODE_TLS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED=0 npm test

TODO

  1. Rethink logstash integration ( https://github.com/flatiron/winston/blob/master/lib/winston/common.js#L149 )
  2. Rewrite
  3. Release major after rewrite

N. Clean up tests ( refactor )

Author: Jaakko Suutarla

License: MIT

See LICENSE for the full license text.

