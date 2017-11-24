A Logstash TCP transport for winston.

Usage

Node

var winston = require ( 'winston' ); require ( 'winston-logstash' ); winston.add(winston.transports.Logstash, { port : 28777 , node_name : 'my node name' , host : '127.0.0.1' });

Logstash config

input { tcp { port => 28777 type=> "sample" } } output { stdout { debug => true } } filter { json { source => "message" } }

Inspiration

winston-loggly

Run Tests

NODE_TLS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED=0 npm test

TODO

Rethink logstash integration ( https://github.com/flatiron/winston/blob/master/lib/winston/common.js#L149 ) Rewrite Release major after rewrite

N. Clean up tests ( refactor )

License: MIT

See LICENSE for the full license text.