This is a transport module for the winston logger winstonjs/winston for logging with Sematext Cloud.
Winston-Logsene combines the flexibility of using the Winston logging framework with Sematext Cloud (think Hosted Elasticsearch + Kibana). Create your free account and access token here.
const Logsene = require('winston-logsene')
const { createLogger, format, config } = require('winston')
const logger = createLogger({
levels: config.npm.levels,
transports: [new Logsene({
token: process.env.LOGS_TOKEN,
level: 'debug',
type: 'test_logs',
url: 'https://logsene-receiver.sematext.com/_bulk'
})]
})
https://logsene-receiver.sematext.com/_bulk. To ship logs to Sematext Cloud (EU) in Europe use
https://logsene-receiver.eu.sematext.com/_bulk
level, msg, meta as parameter and returns the new meta array
var Logsene = require('winston-logsene')
const { createLogger, format, config } = require('winston')
// example for custom rewriter, e.g. add myServerIp field to all logs
var myServerIp = '10.0.0.12'
var logger = createLogger({
levels: config.npm.levels,
transports: [new Logsene({
// set log level, defaut is 'info'
level: 'debug',
// optional set a format function
format: format.splat(),
token: process.env.LOGS_TOKEN,
rewriter: function (level, msg, meta) {
meta.ip = myServerIp
return meta
}
})]
})
logger.info('debug', 'Info Message')
// use dynamic list of placeholders and parameters for format.splat(), and any Object as Metadata
logger.info('Info message no. %d logged to %s', 1, 'Sematext Cloud', {meta: 'test-log', count: 1, tags: ['test', 'info', 'winston']})
// message placeholders work the same way as in util.format()
// utilize tags (in the metadata object) as filter to be used in Sematext Cloud user interface
logger.info('Info Message', {tags: ['info', 'test']})
logger.error('Error message no. %d logged to %s', 1, 'Sematext Cloud', {meta: 'test-error', count: 1, tags: ['test', 'error', 'winston']})
logger.warn('Warning message no. %d logged to %s', 1, 'Sematext Cloud', {meta: 'test-warning', count: 1, tags: ['test', 'warning', 'winston']})
logger.debug('Debug message no. %d logged to %s', 1, 'Sematext Cloud', {meta: 'test-debug', count: 1})
It is possible to log any JSON Object as meta data, but please note Sematext Cloud stores data in Elasticsearch and therefore you should define an index template, matching your data structure. More about Elasticsearch mapping and templates for Sematext Cloud: https://sematext.com/blog/custom-elasticsearch-index-templates-in-logsene/
In addition you should use different types for different meta data structures to avoid type conflicts in Elasticsearch. Include a type name in the meta-data like {type: 'logType1', ...} - this overwrites the "type" property, specified in the contstructor.
logger.add (logsene, {token: process.env.LOGSENE_TOKEN, type: 'my_logs'})
// numeric id, log type from constructor
logger.info('hello', {id: 1})
// The next line will cause a type conflict in Elasticsearch/Sematext Cloud, because id was a number before
logger.info('hello', {id: 'ID-1'})
// using a different type, OK no type conflict for the field 'id' in Elasticsearch//Sematext Cloud
// because we use a different type in the Elasticsearch//Sematext Cloud index
logger.info('hello', {type: 'my_type_with_string_ids',{id: 'ID-1'}})
export HTTPS_PROXY=https://my-ssl-proxy.example
export HTTPS_PROXY=http://my-proxy.example
export HTTP_PROXY=http://my-proxy.example
export HTTP_PROXY=https://my-ssl-proxy.example
Apache 2, see LICENSE file