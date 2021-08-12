This is a transport module for the winston logger winstonjs/winston for logging with Sematext Cloud.

Winston-Logsene combines the flexibility of using the Winston logging framework with Sematext Cloud (think Hosted Elasticsearch + Kibana). Create your free account and access token here.

Usage

const Logsene = require ( 'winston-logsene' ) const { createLogger, format, config } = require ( 'winston' ) const logger = createLogger({ levels : config.npm.levels, transports : [ new Logsene({ token : process.env.LOGS_TOKEN, level : 'debug' , type : 'test_logs' , url : 'https://logsene-receiver.sematext.com/_bulk' })] })

Options

token - Create your free account and access token here.

- Create your free account and access token here. type - Type of your logs - please note you can define Elasticsearch mapping templates in Sematext Cloud

- Type of your logs - please note you can define Elasticsearch mapping templates in Sematext Cloud url - Sematext Cloud receiver URL (or URL for Sematext Enterprise / On Premises), defaults to Sematext Cloud (US) receiver https://logsene-receiver.sematext.com/_bulk . To ship logs to Sematext Cloud (EU) in Europe use https://logsene-receiver.eu.sematext.com/_bulk

- Sematext Cloud receiver URL (or URL for Sematext Enterprise / On Premises), defaults to Sematext Cloud (US) receiver . To ship logs to Sematext Cloud (EU) in Europe use handleExceptions - boolean 'true' logs 'uncaught exceptions'

- boolean 'true' logs 'uncaught exceptions' handleErrors - boolean 'true' logs 'unhandled errors'

- boolean 'true' logs 'unhandled errors' exitOnError - if set to 'false' process will not exit after logging the 'uncaught exceptions'

- if set to 'false' process will not exit after logging the 'uncaught exceptions' source - name of the logging source, by default name of the main node.js module

- name of the logging source, by default name of the main node.js module setSource - "true" adds "source" to the log event (modifies the object!), default false

- "true" adds "source" to the log event (modifies the object!), default false rewriter - similar to rewriters in winston, rewriter allows modifying of log meta but only for the logsene transport. This is a simple function which takes level, msg, meta as parameter and returns the new meta array

- similar to rewriters in winston, rewriter allows modifying of but only for the logsene transport. This is a simple function which takes as parameter and returns the new array flushOnExit - Handling SIGTERM, SIGQT, SIGINT and 'beforeExit' to flush logs and terminate. Default value: true.

Examples

var Logsene = require ( 'winston-logsene' ) const { createLogger, format, config } = require ( 'winston' ) var myServerIp = '10.0.0.12' var logger = createLogger({ levels : config.npm.levels, transports : [ new Logsene({ level : 'debug' , format : format.splat(), token : process.env.LOGS_TOKEN, rewriter : function ( level, msg, meta ) { meta.ip = myServerIp return meta } })] }) logger.info( 'debug' , 'Info Message' ) logger.info( 'Info message no. %d logged to %s' , 1 , 'Sematext Cloud' , { meta : 'test-log' , count : 1 , tags : [ 'test' , 'info' , 'winston' ]}) logger.info( 'Info Message' , { tags : [ 'info' , 'test' ]}) logger.error( 'Error message no. %d logged to %s' , 1 , 'Sematext Cloud' , { meta : 'test-error' , count : 1 , tags : [ 'test' , 'error' , 'winston' ]}) logger.warn( 'Warning message no. %d logged to %s' , 1 , 'Sematext Cloud' , { meta : 'test-warning' , count : 1 , tags : [ 'test' , 'warning' , 'winston' ]}) logger.debug( 'Debug message no. %d logged to %s' , 1 , 'Sematext Cloud' , { meta : 'test-debug' , count : 1 })

Schema / Mapping definition for Meta-Data

It is possible to log any JSON Object as meta data, but please note Sematext Cloud stores data in Elasticsearch and therefore you should define an index template, matching your data structure. More about Elasticsearch mapping and templates for Sematext Cloud: https://sematext.com/blog/custom-elasticsearch-index-templates-in-logsene/

In addition you should use different types for different meta data structures to avoid type conflicts in Elasticsearch. Include a type name in the meta-data like {type: 'logType1', ...} - this overwrites the "type" property, specified in the contstructor.

logger. add (logsene, {token: process.env.LOGSENE_TOKEN, type : 'my_logs' }) // numeric id, log type from constructor logger. info ( 'hello' , {id: 1 }) // The next line will cause a type conflict in Elasticsearch/Sematext Cloud, because id was a number before logger. info ( 'hello' , {id: 'ID-1' }) // using a different type , OK no type conflict for the field 'id' in Elasticsearch//Sematext Cloud // because we use a different type in the Elasticsearch//Sematext Cloud index logger. info ( 'hello' , { type : 'my_type_with_string_ids' ,{id: 'ID-1' }})

Security

HTTPS is enabled by default

Environment variables for Proxy servers: For HTTPS endpoints (default): HTTPS_PROXY / https_proxy



export HTTPS_PROXY=https: export HTTPS_PROXY=http:

For HTTP endpoints (e.g. On-Premises): HTTP_PROXY / http_proxy

export HTTP_PROXY=http: export HTTP_PROXY=https:

License

Apache 2, see LICENSE file