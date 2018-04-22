openbase logo
wld

winston-logs-display

by Andrei Shevel
1.0.0 (see all)

Node.js module for express, main purpose of that module is make easy access to winston logs

Downloads/wk

120

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

winston-logs-display

Node.js module for express, main purpose of that module is make easy access to winston logs.

To install that module use command

npm install --save-dev winston-logs-display

And there is simple example of using it

const app = require('express')();
const winston = require('winston');

const logger = new (winston.Logger)({
    transports: [
        new (winston.transports.File)({
            filename: 'winston.log'
        })
    ]
});

require('./app.js')(app, logger);

app.listen(3000, function () {
    logger.log('info', 'server started on port 3000');
});

After that you can see all logs by url http://yourhost:port/logs.

