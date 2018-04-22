Node.js module for express, main purpose of that module is make easy access to winston logs.
To install that module use command
npm install --save-dev winston-logs-display
And there is simple example of using it
const app = require('express')();
const winston = require('winston');
const logger = new (winston.Logger)({
transports: [
new (winston.transports.File)({
filename: 'winston.log'
})
]
});
require('./app.js')(app, logger);
app.listen(3000, function () {
logger.log('info', 'server started on port 3000');
});
After that you can see all logs by url http://yourhost:port/logs.