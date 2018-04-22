Node.js module for express, main purpose of that module is make easy access to winston logs.

To install that module use command

npm install --save-dev winston-logs-display

And there is simple example of using it

const app = require ( 'express' )(); const winston = require ( 'winston' ); const logger = new (winston.Logger)({ transports : [ new (winston.transports.File)({ filename : 'winston.log' }) ] }); require ( './app.js' )(app, logger); app.listen( 3000 , function ( ) { logger.log( 'info' , 'server started on port 3000' ); });

After that you can see all logs by url http://yourhost:port/logs.