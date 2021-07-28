A graylog2 transport for winston based on the node-graylog2 Library
Recently rewritten to use ES6 for better compatibility with Winston@3, so please use only with NodeJS >=6.4.0.
If you need to support older versions of Node, please use a version
compatible with
^winston-graylog2@1.1.0.
$ npm install winston
$ npm install winston-graylog2
var winston = require('winston');
var WinstonGraylog2 = require('winston-graylog2');
var options = { ...<your config options here>... };
winston.add(new WinstonGraylog2(options));
or
var winston
var WinstonGraylog2 = require('winston-graylog2');
var options = { ...<your config options here>... };
var logger = winston.createLogger({
exitOnError: false,
transports: [
new WinstonGraylog2(options),
],
});
Older versions of
winston-graylog2 allowed the prelog and processMeta options for
pre-processing logs and metadata attached to messages (such as stack traces). Winston 3 has
implemented independent, custom formatters for handling these things, and they are no longer
supported at the transport level.
See the Winston docs for details on formatters.
example:
{
name: 'Graylog',
level: 'debug',
silent: false,
handleExceptions: false,
graylog: {
servers: [{host: 'localhost', port: 12201}, {host: 'remote.host', port: 12201}],
hostname: 'myServer',
facility: 'myAwesomeApp',
bufferSize: 1400
},
staticMeta: {env: 'staging'}
}
winston-graylog2
Since
winston@3.x relies heavily on a very powerful set of formatters there are a few formatting
actions that
winston-graylog2 no longer needs to do. The two primary cases are the inclusion of
a
meta object, and converting errors so that the stack trace is included in the log message
rather than just the name of the error.
winston@3.x includes an excellent formatter for dealing with
meta, conveniently named
metadata. To use it, you can either grab it from the
winston.format object, or use the one on
logform.format. See the metadata formatter docs
for more details.
For formatting Errors,
winston@3.2.0 includes the
errors formatter. To use it, you can either
grab it from the
winston.format object, or use the one on
logform.format. If you want to include
the stack trace in the log message, be sure to pass this formatter the
{ stack: true } option. See
the errrors formatter docs
for more details.
In order to get functionality identical to earlier versions of
winston-graylog2, use both of
these formatters together.
var winston = require('winston');
var { format } = winston;
var WinstonGraylog2 = require('winston-graylog2');
var options = { ...<your config options here>... };
var logger = winston.createLogger({
exitOnError: false,
format: format.combine(
format.errors({ stack: true }),
format.metadata(),
),
transports: [
new WinstonGraylog2(options) ],
});
logger.info({ message: 'this is an info message', answer: 42 });
// or equivalently
logger.info('this is an info message', { answer: 42 });
logger.error({ message: new Error('FakeError'), somenumber: 96 });
// or equivalently
logger.error(new Error('FakeError'), { somenumber: 96 });
Supported log levels, as from node-graylog2, are the following
|Winston Level
|Graylog2 level
|emerg
|emergency
|alert
|alert
|crit
|critical
|error
|error
|warning
|warning
|warn
|warning
|notice
|notice
|info
|info
|debug
|debug
All other possible winston levels, or custom levels, will default to
info