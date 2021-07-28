A graylog2 transport for winston based on the node-graylog2 Library

Installation

Recently rewritten to use ES6 for better compatibility with Winston@3, so please use only with NodeJS >=6.4.0.

If you need to support older versions of Node, please use a version compatible with ^winston-graylog2@1.1.0 .

$ npm install winston $ npm install winston-graylog2

Usage

var winston = require ( 'winston' ); var WinstonGraylog2 = require ( 'winston-graylog2' ); var options = { ...<your config options here>... }; winston.add( new WinstonGraylog2(options));

or

var winston var WinstonGraylog2 = require ( 'winston-graylog2' ); var options = { ...<your config options here>... }; var logger = winston.createLogger({ exitOnError : false , transports : [ new WinstonGraylog2(options), ], });

Options

name : Transport name

: Transport name level : Level of messages this transport should log. (default: info)

: Level of messages this transport should log. (default: info) silent : Boolean flag indicating whether to suppress output. (default: false)

: Boolean flag indicating whether to suppress output. (default: false) handleExceptions : Boolean flag, whenever to handle uncaught exceptions. (default: false)

: Boolean flag, whenever to handle uncaught exceptions. (default: false) exceptionsLevel : Level of exceptions logs when handleExceptions is true. (default: error)

: Level of exceptions logs when handleExceptions is true. (default: error) graylog : servers ; list of graylog2 servers host : your server address (default: localhost) port : your server port (default: 12201) hostname : the name of this host (default: os.hostname()) facility : the facility for these log messages (default: "Node.js") bufferSize : max UDP packet size, should never exceed the MTU of your system (default: 1400)

: staticMeta: meta data to be always used by each logging message, for instance environment (development, staging, live)

Older versions of winston-graylog2 allowed the prelog and processMeta options for pre-processing logs and metadata attached to messages (such as stack traces). Winston 3 has implemented independent, custom formatters for handling these things, and they are no longer supported at the transport level. See the Winston docs for details on formatters.

example:

{ name : 'Graylog' , level : 'debug' , silent : false , handleExceptions : false , graylog : { servers : [{ host : 'localhost' , port : 12201 }, { host : 'remote.host' , port : 12201 }], hostname : 'myServer' , facility : 'myAwesomeApp' , bufferSize : 1400 }, staticMeta : { env : 'staging' } }

Upgrading from earlier versions of winston-graylog2

Since winston@3.x relies heavily on a very powerful set of formatters there are a few formatting actions that winston-graylog2 no longer needs to do. The two primary cases are the inclusion of a meta object, and converting errors so that the stack trace is included in the log message rather than just the name of the error.

winston@3.x includes an excellent formatter for dealing with meta , conveniently named metadata . To use it, you can either grab it from the winston.format object, or use the one on logform.format . See the metadata formatter docs for more details.

For formatting Errors, winston@3.2.0 includes the errors formatter. To use it, you can either grab it from the winston.format object, or use the one on logform.format . If you want to include the stack trace in the log message, be sure to pass this formatter the { stack: true } option. See the errrors formatter docs for more details.

In order to get functionality identical to earlier versions of winston-graylog2 , use both of these formatters together.

var winston = require ( 'winston' ); var { format } = winston; var WinstonGraylog2 = require ( 'winston-graylog2' ); var options = { ...<your config options here>... }; var logger = winston.createLogger({ exitOnError : false , format : format.combine( format.errors({ stack : true }), format.metadata(), ), transports : [ new WinstonGraylog2(options) ], }); logger.info({ message : 'this is an info message' , answer : 42 }); logger.info( 'this is an info message' , { answer : 42 }); logger.error({ message : new Error ( 'FakeError' ), somenumber : 96 }); logger.error( new Error ( 'FakeError' ), { somenumber : 96 });

Log Levels

Supported log levels, as from node-graylog2, are the following

Winston Level Graylog2 level emerg emergency alert alert crit critical error error warning warning warn warning notice notice info info debug debug