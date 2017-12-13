Winston logger decorator for use with Google Container Engine's fluentd-cloud-logging-gke container
Google Container Engine makes it really easy to get your logs from stdout to Google Cloud Logging, but Winston's
Console transport doesn't play nice by default. Pass any logger instance to
winston-gke and it will configure things for you.
These match what's available with Google Cloud Logging:
var winston = require('winston');
var gke = require('winston-gke');
var logger = gke(new winston.Logger());
logger.debug('debug!'); // {"time":"2017-12-13T18:07:20.226Z","severity":"DEBUG","message":"debug!"}
logger.info('info!', {somekey: 'This is some metadata'}); // {"time":"2017-12-13T18:07:20.437Z","severity":"INFO","message":"info!","meta":{"somekey":"This is some metadata"}}