wg

winston-gke

by onceknown
1.0.2 (see all)

Winston logger decorator for use with Google Container Engine's fluentd-cloud-logging-gke container

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.6K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

winston-gke

Winston logger decorator for use with Google Container Engine's fluentd-cloud-logging-gke container

Google Container Engine makes it really easy to get your logs from stdout to Google Cloud Logging, but Winston's Console transport doesn't play nice by default. Pass any logger instance to winston-gke and it will configure things for you.

Available Log Levels

These match what's available with Google Cloud Logging:

  • debug
  • info
  • warning
  • error
  • critical

Usage

var winston = require('winston');
var gke = require('winston-gke');

var logger = gke(new winston.Logger());

logger.debug('debug!'); // {"time":"2017-12-13T18:07:20.226Z","severity":"DEBUG","message":"debug!"}
logger.info('info!', {somekey: 'This is some metadata'}); // {"time":"2017-12-13T18:07:20.437Z","severity":"INFO","message":"info!","meta":{"somekey":"This is some metadata"}}

