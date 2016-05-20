NodeJS module, winston logging transport which writes to AWS Firehose.

Installation

npm install winston-firehose

Usage

You can add this logger transport with the following code:

var winston = require ( 'winston' ); var WFirehose = require ( 'winston-firehose' ); var logger = winston.createLogger({ transports : [ new WFirehose({ 'streamName' : 'firehose_stream_name' , 'firehoseOptions' : { 'region' : 'us-east-1' } }) ] }); logger.info( 'This is the log message!' ); logger.info( 'This is the log message!' , { snakes : 'delicious' });

This will write messages as strings (using JSON.stringify) into Firehose in the following format:

{ timestamp : "2016-05-20T22:48:01.106Z" , level: "info" , message: "This is the log message!" , snakes: "delicious" };

Options

streamName (string) - required The name of the Firehose stream to write to.

firehoseOptions (object) - optional/suggested The Firehose options that are passed directly to the constructor, documented by AWS here

useLoggerLevel (boolean) - optional Use winston logger level if set to true. Transport level will default to info if undefined.

useLoggerFormat (boolean) - optional Use winston logger format if set to true. Transport format will default to JSON.stringify if undefined.

Details

At the moment this logger sends (unacknowledged!) log messages into firehose. The behavior if the log message fails to write to Firehose is to emit an 'error' event.