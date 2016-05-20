NodeJS module, winston logging transport which writes to AWS Firehose.
npm install winston-firehose
You can add this logger transport with the following code:
var winston = require('winston');
var WFirehose = require('winston-firehose');
// register the transport
var logger = winston.createLogger({
transports: [
new WFirehose({
'streamName': 'firehose_stream_name',
'firehoseOptions': {
'region': 'us-east-1'
}
})
]
});
// log away!!
// with just a string
logger.info('This is the log message!');
// or with meta info
logger.info('This is the log message!', { snakes: 'delicious' });
This will write messages as strings (using JSON.stringify) into Firehose in the following format:
{
timestamp: "2016-05-20T22:48:01.106Z",
level: "info",
message: "This is the log message!",
snakes: "delicious"
};
streamName (string) - required The name of the Firehose stream to write to.
firehoseOptions (object) - optional/suggested The Firehose options that are passed directly to the constructor,
documented by AWS here
useLoggerLevel (boolean) - optional Use winston logger level if set to true. Transport level will default to
info if undefined.
useLoggerFormat (boolean) - optional Use winston logger format if set to true. Transport format will default to
JSON.stringify if undefined.
At the moment this logger sends (unacknowledged!) log messages into firehose. The behavior if the log message fails to write to Firehose is to emit an 'error' event.