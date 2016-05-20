openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wf

winston-firehose

by Phil Kallos
3.0.0 (see all)

NodeJS module, winston logging transport which writes to AWS Firehose.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.9K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

Winston Firehose

NodeJS module, winston logging transport which writes to AWS Firehose.

Installation

NPM

npm install winston-firehose

Usage

You can add this logger transport with the following code:

var winston = require('winston');
var WFirehose = require('winston-firehose');

// register the transport
var logger = winston.createLogger({
    transports: [
      new WFirehose({
        'streamName': 'firehose_stream_name',
        'firehoseOptions': {
          'region': 'us-east-1'
        }
      })
    ]
  });

// log away!!
// with just a string
logger.info('This is the log message!');

// or with meta info
logger.info('This is the log message!', { snakes: 'delicious' });

This will write messages as strings (using JSON.stringify) into Firehose in the following format:

{
  timestamp: "2016-05-20T22:48:01.106Z",
  level: "info",
  message: "This is the log message!",
  snakes: "delicious"
};

Options

streamName (string) - required The name of the Firehose stream to write to.

firehoseOptions (object) - optional/suggested The Firehose options that are passed directly to the constructor, documented by AWS here

useLoggerLevel (boolean) - optional Use winston logger level if set to true. Transport level will default to info if undefined.

useLoggerFormat (boolean) - optional Use winston logger format if set to true. Transport format will default to JSON.stringify if undefined.

Details

At the moment this logger sends (unacknowledged!) log messages into firehose. The behavior if the log message fails to write to Firehose is to emit an 'error' event.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial