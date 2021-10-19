Send logs to Amazon Cloudwatch using Winston
Starting from version 3.0.0 we moved aws-sdk into devDependencies to reduce the size of the package, so if you're not using this on AWS Lambda make sure you add aws-sdk dependency into your application package.json.
If you were using this library before version 2.0.0 have a look at the migration guide for Winston and at the updated examples.
$ npm install --save winston winston-cloudwatch
AWS configuration works using
~/.aws/credentials as written in AWS JavaScript SDK guide.
As a best practice remember to use one stream per resource, so for example if you have 4 servers you should setup 4 streams on AWS CloudWatch Logs, this is a general best practice to avoid incurring in token clashes and to avoid limits of the service (see usage for more).
As specified in the docs:
The AWS SDK for Node.js doesn't select the region by default.
so you should take care of that. See the examples below.
If either the group or the stream do not exist they will be created for you.
For displaying time in AWS CloudWatch UI you should click on the gear in the top right corner in the page with your logs and enable checkbox "Creation Time".
Remember to install types for both winston and this library.
Please refer to AWS CloudWatch Logs documentation for possible contraints that might affect you. Also have a look at AWS CloudWatch Logs limits.
In ES5
var winston = require('winston'),
WinstonCloudWatch = require('winston-cloudwatch');
In ES6
import winston from 'winston';
import WinstonCloudWatch from 'winston-cloudwatch';
winston.add(new WinstonCloudWatch({
logGroupName: 'testing',
logStreamName: 'first'
}));
winston.error('1');
You can also specify a function for the
logGroupName and
logStreamName options. This is handy if you are using this module in a server, say with express, as it enables you to easily split streams across dates, for example. There is an example of this here.
You could also log to multiple streams with / without different log levels, have a look at this example.
Consider that when using this feature you will have two instances of winston-cloudwatch, each with its own
setInterval running.
Think AWS Lambda for example, you don't want to leave the process running there for ever waiting for logs to arrive.
You could have winston-cloudwatch to flush and stop the setInterval loop (thus exiting), have a look at this example.
const AWS = require('aws-sdk');
AWS.config.update({
region: 'us-east-1',
});
winston.add(new WinstonCloudWatch({
cloudWatchLogs: new AWS.CloudWatchLogs(),
logGroupName: 'testing',
logStreamName: 'first'
}));
This is the list of options you could pass as argument to
winston.add:
string
info
string or
function
string or
function
AWS.CloudWatchLogs instance, used to set custom AWS instance. aws* and proxyServer options do not get used if this is set.
object, params as per docs, values in
awsOptions are overridden by any other if specified, run this example to have a look
boolean, format the message as JSON
function, format the message the way you like. This function will receive a
log object that has the following properties:
level,
message, and
meta, which are passed by winston to the
log function (see CustomLogger.prototype.log as an example)
String, use
proxyServer as proxy in httpOptions
Number, how often logs have to be sent to AWS. Be careful of not hitting AWS CloudWatch Logs limits, the default is 2000ms.
function, invoked with an error object, if not provided the error is sent to
console.error
Number, defaults to
0, if set to one of the possible values
1, 3, 5, 7, 14, 30, 60, 90, 120, 150, 180, 365, 400, 545, 731, 1827, and 3653 the retention policy on the log group written will be set to the value provided.
AWS keys are usually picked by
aws-sdk so you don't have to specify them, I provided the option just in case. Remember that
awsRegion should still be set if you're using IAM roles.
Please refer to the provided examples for more hints.
Note that when running the examples the process will not exit because of the
setInterval
You could simulate how winston-cloudwatch runs by using the files in
examples/simulate:
running-process.js represents a winston-cloudwatch process that sits there,
sends a couple logs then waits for a signal to send more
log.sh is a script that you could run to send logs to the above
At this point you could for example run
log.sh in a tight loop, like so
$ while true; do ./examples/simulate/log.sh $PID; sleep 0.2; done
and see what happens in the library, this might be useful to test if you need
more streams for example, all you need to do is change
running-process.js to
better reflect your needs.
If you want more detailed information you could do
$ WINSTON_CLOUDWATCH_DEBUG=true node examples/simulate/running-process.js
which will print lots of debug statements as you might've guessed.