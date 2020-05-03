A Winston transport for Amazon CloudWatch.

Usage

const winston = require ( 'winston' ) const CloudWatchTransport = require ( 'winston-aws-cloudwatch' ) const logger = winston.createLogger({ transports : [ new CloudWatchTransport({ logGroupName : '...' , logStreamName : '...' , createLogGroup : true , createLogStream : true , submissionInterval : 2000 , submissionRetryCount : 1 , batchSize : 20 , awsConfig : { accessKeyId : '...' , secretAccessKey : '...' , region : '...' }, formatLog : item => ` ${item.level} : ${item.message} ${ JSON .stringify(item.meta)} ` }) ] })

Error Handling

If, for any reason, logging to CloudWatch should fail, then the transport will emit an error event. It is recommended that you subscribe to this event to avoid crashes.

But Why?

As you may have noticed, there is also winston-cloudwatch, which predates this module. After making some contributions to that one, I felt like writing my own version. Feel free to use whichever you like best.

Author

Tim De Pauw

License

MIT