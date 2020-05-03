openbase logo
wac

winston-aws-cloudwatch

by Tim De Pauw
3.0.0 (see all)

A Winston transport for Amazon CloudWatch.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.3K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

winston-aws-cloudwatch

npm Dependencies Build Status Coverage Status JavaScript Standard Style

A Winston transport for Amazon CloudWatch.

Usage

const winston = require('winston')
const CloudWatchTransport = require('winston-aws-cloudwatch')

const logger = winston.createLogger({
  transports: [
    new CloudWatchTransport({
      logGroupName: '...', // REQUIRED
      logStreamName: '...', // REQUIRED
      createLogGroup: true,
      createLogStream: true,
      submissionInterval: 2000,
      submissionRetryCount: 1,
      batchSize: 20,
      awsConfig: {
        accessKeyId: '...',
        secretAccessKey: '...',
        region: '...'
      },
      formatLog: item =>
        `${item.level}: ${item.message} ${JSON.stringify(item.meta)}`
    })
  ]
})

Error Handling

If, for any reason, logging to CloudWatch should fail, then the transport will emit an error event. It is recommended that you subscribe to this event to avoid crashes.

But Why?

As you may have noticed, there is also winston-cloudwatch, which predates this module. After making some contributions to that one, I felt like writing my own version. Feel free to use whichever you like best.

Author

Tim De Pauw

License

MIT

