Run node.js applications as windows services using nssm.
$ npm install winser
-v, --version show vinser version and exit
-a, --autostart start the application immediately after installation
-i, --install install the node application as a windows service
-r, --remove remove the windows service for the node application
-x, --stop stop the service before uninstalling
-s, --silent supress any information in the console
-c, --confirmation ask for confirmation before installing/uninstalling
-p, --path <ARG1> path to the node application you want to install as a service (current path by default)
-n, --name <ARG1> name for service (default: name from package.json)
-d, --description <ARG1> service description (default: description from package.json)
--displayname <ARG1> display name for service
--startcmd <ARG1> use this command for start service (default: scripts.start from package.json)
--startuptype <ARG1> set service startup type on boot (auto|manual|delayed|disabled) ("auto" by default)
--env <ARG1> propogate environment variable (multiple)
--startwithnpm use "npm start" as a startcmd
--set <ARG1> call nssm "set" command with arguments (multiple)
I really like this method, in the package.json:
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "winser -i -s -c",
"preuninstall": "winser -r -x -s",
}
Then, in order to install a node application in lets say a server I will do this:
npm install git://github.com/myprivate/repository/url.git
The arguments in the postinstall script means:
The arguments in the preuninstall script means:
Add these two scripts to your package.json:
"scripts": {
"install-windows-service": "winser -i",
"uninstall-windows-service": "winser -r"
}
Then you can install your service as:
npm run-script install-windows-service
When you install your node.js program as a windows service, your program is registered using nssm.exe (which is inside the module folder). Once you start the service nssm.exe is run and nssm.exe will execute start command.
Start command may be:
Remember that the default npm action for "start" is "node server.js".
The name of the service will be the same from your package.json "name" setting.
