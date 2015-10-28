Node module to edit windows executable resources (icons, ...)
This is a simple node wrapper of Anolis Resourcer
npm install -g winresourcer
winresourcer --operation=Update --exeFile=path/to/your/file.exe --resourceType=Icongroup --resourceName=IDR_MAINFRAME --lang=1033 --resourceFile=path/to/your/resource.ico
npm install winresourcer
require("winresourcer")({
operation: "Update", // one of Add, Update, Extract or Delete
exeFile: "path/to/your/file.exe",
resourceType: "Icongroup",
resourceName: "SOME_RESOURCE",
lang: 1033, // Required, except when updating or deleting
resourceFile: "path/to/your/resource.ico" // Required, except when deleting
}, function(error) {
// callback
});
npm install winresourcer --save-dev
grunt.loadNpmTasks('winresourcer');
...
grunt.initConfig({
...
"winresourcer": {
your_target: {
operation: "Update", // one of Add, Update, Extract or Delete
exeFile: "path/to/your/file.exe",
resourceType: "Icongroup",
resourceName: "SOME_RESOURCE",
lang: 1033, // Required, except when updating or deleting
resourceFile: "path/to/your/resource.ico" // Required, except when deleting
}
}
...
});
Value:
Add,
Update,
Extract or
Delete
The operation to perform
Value:
Path to a file
The Win32 PE or RES file to modify or extract resources from.
Value:
Resource type identifier
Identifies the type of resource to work with. For string and integer identifiers just putting the value is sufficient. Note that some string values are synonymous with some integer values. Consult the table below.
|Type
|Integer
|Synonyms
|Notes
|Cursor Sub-Image
|1
|Cursors rarely have more than 1 sub-image. Replace cursors by altering the directory, not the individual subimages.
|Bitmap Data
|2
|"Bitmap", "BMP"
|Only *.bmp files can be read into a bitmap resource, you must convert from JPEG, GIF, or PNG first.
|Icon Sub-Image
|3
|Icons contain many subimages. It is not advisable to replace them directly. If you are going to replace them, ensure you have the right DIB format (dimensions and pixelformat) first.
|Cursor Directory
|12
|"Cursor", "Cursordir", "Cursorgroup"
|Icon Directory
|14
|"Icon", "Icondir", "Icongroup"
Other type IDs exist but are not listed. Consult MSDN or the Anolis source for an exhaustive list.
Value:
Resource name identifier
Identifies the name of resource to work with. For string and integer identifiers just putting the value is sufficient. If a resource has a numeric string identifier then prefix the number with \" (backslash, followed by a double-quote) E.g.: -name:\"0. If a resource identifier starts with a double-quote symbol (unlikely) prefix it with \"\".
Value:
Unsigned 16-bit number
This argument is required for adding and extracting, but optional for deleting and updating. If this argument is ommited then all matching resources will be deleted or replaced with the contents of the specified file.
Value:
Path to a file
When adding or updating a resource the data is retrieved from this file. When extracting the resource is saved to this file. When deleting this argument is ignored.
Feel free to report issues
Pull requests are welcome
Thanks to Anolis for their work on Anolis Resourcer