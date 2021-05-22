Accurate & fast sentiment scoring of phrases with #hashtags, emoticons:) & emojis🎉

Analyze sentiment of tweets, product reviews, social media content or any text using wink-sentiment . It is based on AFINN and Emoji Sentiment Ranking; it's features include:

Intelligent negation handling; for example, phrase "good product" will get a positive score whereas "not a good product" gets a negative score. Automatic detection and scoring of two-word phrases in a text; for example, "cool stuff", "well done", and "short sighted". Processes each emoji, emoticon and/or hashtag separately while scoring. Embeds a powerful tokenizer that returns the tokenized phrase. Returns the sentiment score and tokens. Each token contains a set of properties defining its sentiment, if any. Achieves accuracy of 77%, when validated using Amazon Product Review Sentiment Labelled Sentences Data Set at UCI Machine Learning Repository.

Installation

Use npm to install:

npm install wink-sentiment --save

Getting Started

var sentiment = require ( 'wink-sentiment' ); sentiment( 'Excited to be part of the @imascientist team:-)!' ); console .log( sentiment( 'Not a good product :(' ) ); console .log( sentiment( 'I will meet you tomorrow.' ) );

Try experimenting with this example and more on Runkit in the browser.

Documentation

Check out the wink sentiment API documentation to learn more.

Need Help?

If you spot a bug and the same has not yet been reported, raise a new issue or consider fixing it and sending a pull request.

About wink

Wink is a family of open source packages for Statistical Analysis, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning in NodeJS. The code is thoroughly documented for easy human comprehension and has a test coverage of ~100% for reliability to build production grade solutions.

Copyright & License

wink-sentiment is copyright 2017-18 GRAYPE Systems Private Limited.

It is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.