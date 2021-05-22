openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

wink-sentiment

by winkjs
5.0.2 (see all)

Accurate and fast sentiment scoring of phrases with #hashtags, emoticons :) & emojis 🎉

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

349

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Sentiment Analysis

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

wink-sentiment

Accurate & fast sentiment scoring of phrases with #hashtags, emoticons:) & emojis🎉

Build Status Coverage Status dependencies Status devDependencies Status Gitter

Analyze sentiment of tweets, product reviews, social media content or any text using wink-sentiment. It is based on AFINN and Emoji Sentiment Ranking; it's features include:

  1. Intelligent negation handling; for example, phrase "good product" will get a positive score whereas "not a good product" gets a negative score.
  2. Automatic detection and scoring of two-word phrases in a text; for example, "cool stuff", "well done", and "short sighted".
  3. Processes each emoji, emoticon and/or hashtag separately while scoring.
  4. Embeds a powerful tokenizer that returns the tokenized phrase.
  5. Returns the sentiment score and tokens. Each token contains a set of properties defining its sentiment, if any.
  6. Achieves accuracy of 77%, when validated using Amazon Product Review Sentiment Labelled Sentences Data Set at UCI Machine Learning Repository.

Installation

Use npm to install:

npm install wink-sentiment --save

Getting Started

// Load wink-sentiment package.
var sentiment = require( 'wink-sentiment' );
// Just give any phrase and checkout the sentiment score. A positive score
// means a positive sentiment, whereas a negative score indicates a negative
// sentiment. Neutral sentiment is signalled by a near zero score.

// Positive sentiment text.
sentiment( 'Excited to be part of the @imascientist team:-)!' );
// -> { score: 5,
//      normalizedScore: 2.5,
//      tokenizedPhrase: [
//        { value: 'Excited', tag: 'word', score: 3 },
//        { value: 'to', tag: 'word' },
//        { value: 'be', tag: 'word' },
//        { value: 'part', tag: 'word' },
//        { value: 'of', tag: 'word' },
//        { value: 'the', tag: 'word' },
//        { value: '@imascientist', tag: 'mention' },
//        { value: 'team', tag: 'word' },
//        { value: ':-)', tag: 'emoticon', score: 2 },
//        { value: '!', tag: 'punctuation' }
//      ]
//    }

// Negative sentiment text.
console.log( sentiment( 'Not a good product :(' ) );
// -> { score: -5,
//      normalizedScore: -2.5,
//      tokenizedPhrase: [
//        { value: 'Not', tag: 'word' },
//        { value: 'a', tag: 'word', negation: true },
//        { value: 'good', tag: 'word', negation: true, score: -3 },
//        { value: 'product', tag: 'word' },
//        { value: ':(', tag: 'emoticon', score: -2 }
//      ]
//    }

// Neutral sentiment text.
console.log( sentiment( 'I will meet you tomorrow.' ) );
// -> { score: 0,
//      normalizedScore: 0,
//      tokenizedPhrase: [
//        { value: 'I', tag: 'word' },
//        { value: 'will', tag: 'word' },
//        { value: 'meet', tag: 'word' },
//        { value: 'you', tag: 'word' },
//        { value: 'tomorrow', tag: 'word' },
//        { value: '.', tag: 'punctuation' }
//      ]
//    }

Try experimenting with this example and more on Runkit in the browser.

Documentation

Check out the wink sentiment API documentation to learn more.

Need Help?

If you spot a bug and the same has not yet been reported, raise a new issue or consider fixing it and sending a pull request.

About wink

Wink is a family of open source packages for Statistical Analysis, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning in NodeJS. The code is thoroughly documented for easy human comprehension and has a test coverage of ~100% for reliability to build production grade solutions.

Copyright & License

wink-sentiment is copyright 2017-18 GRAYPE Systems Private Limited.

It is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

sen
sentimentAFINN-based sentiment analysis for Node.js.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
retext-sentimentplugin to detect sentiment
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
91
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ms
ml-sentimentML that can extract german and english sentiment
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
259
vader-sentimentJavaScript port of VADER sentiment analysis tool
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
248
polarityDetect the polarity (sentiment) of text
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
14
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial