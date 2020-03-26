openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

wink-pos-tagger

by winkjs
2.2.2 (see all)

English Part-of-speech (POS) tagger

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

224

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

wink-pos-tagger

English Part-of-speech (POS) tagger

Build Status Coverage Status Inline docs dependencies Status devDependencies Status Gitter

Perform part-of-speech tagging of english sentences using wink-pos-tagger. It is based on transformation based learning (TBL) approach pioneered by Eric Brill.

Optimized for performance, it pos-tags and lemmatizes over 525,000 tokens per second with an accuracy of 93.2% on the standard WSJ22-24 test set. This was benchmarked on 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 machine with 16GB RAM using its tagRawTokens() API.

Installation

Use npm to install:

npm install wink-pos-tagger --save

Getting Started

The code below illustrates the steps required to pos tag a sentence:

// Load wink-pos-tagger.
var posTagger = require( 'wink-pos-tagger' );

// Create an instance of the pos tagger.
var tagger = posTagger();

// Tag the sentence using the tag sentence api.
tagger.tagSentence( 'He is trying to fish for fish in the lake.' );
// -> [ { value: 'He', tag: 'word', normal: 'he', pos: 'PRP' },
//      { value: 'is', tag: 'word', normal: 'is', pos: 'VBZ', lemma: 'be' },
//      { value: 'trying', tag: 'word', normal: 'trying', pos: 'VBG', lemma: 'try' },
//      { value: 'to', tag: 'word', normal: 'to', pos: 'TO' },
//      { value: 'fish', tag: 'word', normal: 'fish', pos: 'VB', lemma: 'fish' },
//      { value: 'for', tag: 'word', normal: 'for', pos: 'IN' },
//      { value: 'fish', tag: 'word', normal: 'fish', pos: 'NN', lemma: 'fish' },
//      { value: 'in', tag: 'word', normal: 'in', pos: 'IN' },
//      { value: 'the', tag: 'word', normal: 'the', pos: 'DT' },
//      { value: 'lake', tag: 'word', normal: 'lake', pos: 'NN', lemma: 'lake' },
//      { value: '.', tag: 'punctuation', normal: '.', pos: '.' } ]

Notice the way instances of the word "fish" have been tagged as verb and noun.

Documentation

Check out the pos tagger API documentation to learn more.

Need Help?

If you spot a bug and the same has not yet been reported, raise a new issue or consider fixing it and sending a pull request.

About wink

Wink is a family of open source packages for Statistical Analysis, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning in NodeJS. The code is thoroughly documented for easy human comprehension and has a test coverage of ~100% for reliability to build production grade solutions.

Copyright & License

wink-pos-tagger is copyright 2017-19 GRAYPE Systems Private Limited.

It is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial