Implementation of Porter Stemmer Algorithm V2 by Dr Martin F Porter

Stem an inflected word into its base form using wink-porter2-stemmer .

Installation

Use npm to install:

npm install wink-porter2-stemmer --save

Example

var stem = require ( 'wink-porter2-stemmer' ); console .log( stem( 'properly' ) ); console .log( stem( 'borrowed' ) ); console .log( stem( 'stemming' ) );

API

Table of Contents

stem

Stems an inflected word using Porter2 stemming algorithm.

Parameters

word string — word to be stemmed.

Examples

stem( 'consisting' );

Returns string — the stemmed word.

Need Help?

If you spot a bug and the same has not yet been reported, raise a new issue or consider fixing it and sending a pull request.

About wink

Wink is a family of open source packages for Statistical Analysis, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning in NodeJS. The code is thoroughly documented for easy human comprehension and has a test coverage of ~100% for reliability to build production grade solutions.

Copyright & License

wink-porter2-stemmer is copyright 2017-19 GRAYPE Systems Private Limited.

It is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.