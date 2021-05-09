openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

wink-porter2-stemmer

by winkjs
2.0.1 (see all)

Javascript Implementation of Porter Stemmer Algorithm V2 by Dr Martin F Porter

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.9K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

wink-porter2-stemmer

Implementation of Porter Stemmer Algorithm V2 by Dr Martin F Porter

Build Status Coverage Status Inline docs devDependencies Status Gitter

Stem an inflected word into its base form using wink-porter2-stemmer.

Installation

Use npm to install:

npm install wink-porter2-stemmer --save

Example Build Status

// Load porter stemmer V2
var stem = require( 'wink-porter2-stemmer' );

console.log( stem( 'properly' ) );
// -> proper

console.log( stem( 'borrowed' ) );
// -> borrow

console.log( stem( 'stemming' ) );
// -> stem

API

Table of Contents

stem

Stems an inflected word using Porter2 stemming algorithm.

Parameters

  • word string — word to be stemmed.

Examples

stem( 'consisting' );
// -> consist

Returns string — the stemmed word.

Need Help?

If you spot a bug and the same has not yet been reported, raise a new issue or consider fixing it and sending a pull request.

About wink

Wink is a family of open source packages for Statistical Analysis, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning in NodeJS. The code is thoroughly documented for easy human comprehension and has a test coverage of ~100% for reliability to build production grade solutions.

Copyright & License

wink-porter2-stemmer is copyright 2017-19 GRAYPE Systems Private Limited.

It is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial