Implementation of Porter Stemmer Algorithm V2 by Dr Martin F Porter
Stem an inflected word into its base form using
wink-porter2-stemmer.
Use npm to install:
npm install wink-porter2-stemmer --save
// Load porter stemmer V2
var stem = require( 'wink-porter2-stemmer' );
console.log( stem( 'properly' ) );
// -> proper
console.log( stem( 'borrowed' ) );
// -> borrow
console.log( stem( 'stemming' ) );
// -> stem
Stems an inflected
word using Porter2 stemming algorithm.
word string — word to be stemmed.
stem( 'consisting' );
// -> consist
Returns string — the stemmed word.
If you spot a bug and the same has not yet been reported, raise a new issue or consider fixing it and sending a pull request.
Wink is a family of open source packages for Statistical Analysis, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning in NodeJS. The code is thoroughly documented for easy human comprehension and has a test coverage of ~100% for reliability to build production grade solutions.
wink-porter2-stemmer is copyright 2017-19 GRAYPE Systems Private Limited.
It is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.