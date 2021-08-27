openbase logo
wink-nlp-utils

by winkjs
2.0.7 (see all)

NLP Functions for amplifying negations, managing elisions, creating ngrams, stems, phonetic codes to tokens and more.

Overview

3.8K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js NLP

Reviews

Reviews

Readme

wink-nlp-utils

NLP Functions for amplifying negations, managing elisions, creating ngrams, stems, phonetic codes to tokens and more.

Build Status Coverage Status Inline docs dependencies Status devDependencies Status Gitter

Prepare raw text for Natural Language Processing (NLP) using wink-nlp-utils. It offers a set of APIs to work on strings such as names, sentences, paragraphs and tokens represented as an array of strings/words. They perform the required pre-processing for many ML tasks such as semantic search, and classification.

Use wink-nlp if your are looking for an integrated NLP package✨

WinkNLP is a developer friendly JavaScript library for Natural Language Processing. Designed specifically to make development of NLP solutions easier and faster, winkNLP is optimized for the right balance of performance and accuracy. The package can handle large amount of raw text at speeds over 525,000 tokens/second for the entire NLP pipeline consisting of tokenization, sentence boundary detection (sbd), negation handling, sentiment analysis, part-of-speech (pos) tagging, named entity recognition (ner), and custom entities recognition (cer).

Installation

Use npm to install:

npm install wink-nlp-utils --save

Getting Started

The wink-nlp-utils provides over 36 utility functions for Natural Language Processing tasks. Some representative examples are extracting person's name from a string, compose training corpus for a chat bot, sentence boundary detection, tokenization and stop words removal:


// Load wink-nlp-utils
var nlp = require( 'wink-nlp-utils' );

// Extract person's name from a string:
var name = nlp.string.extractPersonsName( 'Dr. Sarah Connor M. Tech., PhD. - AI' );
console.log( name );
// -> 'Sarah Connor'

// Compose all possible sentences from a string:
var str = '[I] [am having|have] [a] [problem|question]';
console.log( nlp.string.composeCorpus( str ) );
// -> [ 'I am having a problem',
// ->   'I am having a question',
// ->   'I have a problem',
// ->   'I have a question' ]

// Sentence Boundary Detection.
var para = 'AI Inc. is focussing on AI. I work for AI Inc. My mail is r2d2@yahoo.com';
console.log( nlp.string.sentences( para ) );
// -> [ 'AI Inc. is focussing on AI.',
//      'I work for AI Inc.',
//      'My mail is r2d2@yahoo.com' ]

// Tokenize a sentence.
var s = 'For details on wink, check out http://winkjs.org/ URL!';
console.log( nlp.string.tokenize( s, true ) );
// -> [ { value: 'For', tag: 'word' },
//      { value: 'details', tag: 'word' },
//      { value: 'on', tag: 'word' },
//      { value: 'wink', tag: 'word' },
//      { value: ',', tag: 'punctuation' },
//      { value: 'check', tag: 'word' },
//      { value: 'out', tag: 'word' },
//      { value: 'http://winkjs.org/', tag: 'url' },
//      { value: 'URL', tag: 'word' },
//      { value: '!', tag: 'punctuation' } ]

// Remove stop words:
var t = nlp.tokens.removeWords( [ 'mary', 'had', 'a', 'little', 'lamb' ] );
console.log( t );
// -> [ 'mary', 'little', 'lamb' ]

Try experimenting with these examples on Runkit in the browser.

Documentation

Check out the wink NLP utilities API documentation to learn more.

Need Help?

If you spot a bug and the same has not yet been reported, raise a new issue or consider fixing it and sending a pull request.

About wink

Wink is a family of open source packages for Statistical Analysis, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning in NodeJS. The code is thoroughly documented for easy human comprehension and has a test coverage of ~100% for reliability to build production grade solutions.

Copyright & License

wink-nlp-utils is copyright 2017-21 GRAYPE Systems Private Limited.

It is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.

