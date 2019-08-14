Configurable Naive Bayes Classifier for text with cross-validation support

Classify text, analyse sentiments, recognize user intents for chatbot using wink-naive-bayes-text-classifier . It's API offers a rich set of features:

Configure text preparation task such as amplify negation, tokenize, stem, remove stop words, and propagate negation using wink-nlp-utils or any other package of your choice. Configure Lidstone or Lapalce additive smoothing. Configure Multinomial or Binarized Multinomial Naive Bayes model. Export and import learnings in JSON format that can be easily saved on hard-disk. Evaluate learning to perform n-fold cross validation. Obtain comprehensive metrics including confusion matrix, precision, and recall.

Installation

Use npm to install:

npm install wink-naive-bayes- text -classifier

Example

var Classifier = require ( 'wink-naive-bayes-text-classifier' ); var nbc = Classifier(); var nlp = require ( 'wink-nlp-utils' ); nbc.definePrepTasks( [ nlp.string.tokenize0, nlp.tokens.removeWords, nlp.tokens.stem ] ); nbc.defineConfig( { considerOnlyPresence : true , smoothingFactor : 0.5 } ); nbc.learn( 'I want to prepay my loan' , 'prepay' ); nbc.learn( 'I want to close my loan' , 'prepay' ); nbc.learn( 'I want to foreclose my loan' , 'prepay' ); nbc.learn( 'I would like to pay the loan balance' , 'prepay' ); nbc.learn( 'I would like to borrow money to buy a vehicle' , 'autoloan' ); nbc.learn( 'I need loan for car' , 'autoloan' ); nbc.learn( 'I need loan for a new vehicle' , 'autoloan' ); nbc.learn( 'I need loan for a new mobike' , 'autoloan' ); nbc.learn( 'I need money for a new car' , 'autoloan' ); nbc.consolidate(); console .log( nbc.predict( 'I would like to borrow 50000 to buy a new Audi R8 in New York' ) ); console .log( nbc.predict( 'I want to pay my car loan early' ) );

Try experimenting with this example on Runkit in the browser.

Documentation

Check out the Naive Bayes Text Classifier API documentation to learn more.

Need Help?

If you spot a bug and the same has not yet been reported, raise a new issue or consider fixing it and sending a pull request.

About wink

Wink is a family of open source packages for Statistical Analysis, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning in NodeJS. The code is thoroughly documented for easy human comprehension and has a test coverage of ~100% for reliability to build production grade solutions.

Copyright & License

wink-naive-bayes-text-classifier is copyright 2017-19 GRAYPE Systems Private Limited.

It is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.