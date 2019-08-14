Configurable Naive Bayes Classifier for text with cross-validation support
Classify text, analyse sentiments, recognize user intents for chatbot using
wink-naive-bayes-text-classifier. It's API offers a rich set of features:
Use npm to install:
npm install wink-naive-bayes-text-classifier --save
// Load Naive Bayes Text Classifier
var Classifier = require( 'wink-naive-bayes-text-classifier' );
// Instantiate
var nbc = Classifier();
// Load NLP utilities
var nlp = require( 'wink-nlp-utils' );
// Configure preparation tasks
nbc.definePrepTasks( [
// Simple tokenizer
nlp.string.tokenize0,
// Common Stop Words Remover
nlp.tokens.removeWords,
// Stemmer to obtain base word
nlp.tokens.stem
] );
// Configure behavior
nbc.defineConfig( { considerOnlyPresence: true, smoothingFactor: 0.5 } );
// Train!
nbc.learn( 'I want to prepay my loan', 'prepay' );
nbc.learn( 'I want to close my loan', 'prepay' );
nbc.learn( 'I want to foreclose my loan', 'prepay' );
nbc.learn( 'I would like to pay the loan balance', 'prepay' );
nbc.learn( 'I would like to borrow money to buy a vehicle', 'autoloan' );
nbc.learn( 'I need loan for car', 'autoloan' );
nbc.learn( 'I need loan for a new vehicle', 'autoloan' );
nbc.learn( 'I need loan for a new mobike', 'autoloan' );
nbc.learn( 'I need money for a new car', 'autoloan' );
// Consolidate all the training!!
nbc.consolidate();
// Start predicting...
console.log( nbc.predict( 'I would like to borrow 50000 to buy a new Audi R8 in New York' ) );
// -> autoloan
console.log( nbc.predict( 'I want to pay my car loan early' ) );
// -> prepay
Try experimenting with this example on Runkit in the browser.
Check out the Naive Bayes Text Classifier API documentation to learn more.
If you spot a bug and the same has not yet been reported, raise a new issue or consider fixing it and sending a pull request.
Wink is a family of open source packages for Statistical Analysis, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning in NodeJS. The code is thoroughly documented for easy human comprehension and has a test coverage of ~100% for reliability to build production grade solutions.
wink-naive-bayes-text-classifier is copyright 2017-19 GRAYPE Systems Private Limited.
It is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.