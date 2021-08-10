English lexicon useful in NLP/NLU
The
wink-lexicon is useful in NLP and NLU. It is an internal package of wink and is being used by the following wink packages:
wink-ner — Language agnostic named entity recognizer
wink-pos-tagger — English Part-of-speech (POS) tagger
|
wink-nlp if your are looking for an integrated NLP package✨Use WinkNLP is a developer friendly JavaScript library for Natural Language Processing. Designed specifically to make development of NLP solutions easier and faster, winkNLP is optimized for the right balance of performance and accuracy. The package can handle large amount of raw text at speeds over 525,000 tokens/second for the entire NLP pipeline.
Use npm to install:
npm install wink-lexicon --save
Work-in-progress, please stand by!
If you spot a bug and the same has not yet been reported, raise a new issue or consider fixing it and sending a pull request.
Wink is a family of open source packages for Statistical Analysis, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning in NodeJS. The code is thoroughly documented for easy human comprehension and has a test coverage of ~100% for reliability to build production grade solutions.
wink-lexicon is copyright 2017-20 GRAYPE Systems Private Limited.
It is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.
This also includes data derived from WordNet © Princeton University and fnTBL © Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering.