English lexicon useful in NLP/NLU

The wink-lexicon is useful in NLP and NLU. It is an internal package of wink and is being used by the following wink packages:

wink-ner — Language agnostic named entity recognizer wink-pos-tagger — English Part-of-speech (POS) tagger

Use wink-nlp if your are looking for an integrated NLP package✨ WinkNLP is a developer friendly JavaScript library for Natural Language Processing. Designed specifically to make development of NLP solutions easier and faster, winkNLP is optimized for the right balance of performance and accuracy. The package can handle large amount of raw text at speeds over 525,000 tokens/second for the entire NLP pipeline.

Installation

Use npm to install:

npm install wink-lexicon --save

Documentation

About wink

Wink is a family of open source packages for Statistical Analysis, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning in NodeJS. The code is thoroughly documented for easy human comprehension and has a test coverage of ~100% for reliability to build production grade solutions.

Copyright & License

wink-lexicon is copyright 2017-20 GRAYPE Systems Private Limited.

It is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.

Acknowledgement

This also includes data derived from WordNet © Princeton University and fnTBL © Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering.