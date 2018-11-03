openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

wink-jaro-distance

by winkjs
2.0.0 (see all)

An Implementation of Jaro Distance Algorithm by Matthew A. Jaro

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.4K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

wink-jaro-distance

An Implementation of Jaro Distance Algorithm by Matthew A. Jaro

Build Status Coverage Status Inline docs devDependencies Status Gitter

De-duplicate short strings such as names by computing similarity and distance between a pair of strings using wink-jaro-distance. It is an implementation of Jaro Distance Algorithm that determines the similarity/distance by taking into account the insertions, deletions and transpositions.

Installation

Use npm to install:

npm install wink-jaro-distance --save

Getting Started

// Load Jaro Distance Function
var jaro = require( 'wink-jaro-distance' );

console.log( jaro( 'father', 'farther') );
// -> { distance: 0.04761904761904756, similarity: 0.9523809523809524 }

console.log( jaro( 'Angelina', 'Angelica') );
// -> { distance: 0.08333333333333337,  similarity: 0.9166666666666666 }

console.log( jaro( 'Flikr', 'Flicker' ) );
// -> { distance: 0.09523809523809523, similarity: 0.9047619047619048 }

console.log( jaro( 'abcdef', 'fedcba'  ) );
// -> { distance: 0.6111111111111112, similarity: 0.38888888888888884 }

Try experimenting with this example on Runkit in the browser.

API

Table of Contents

jaro

Computes Jaro distance and similarity between strings s1 and s2.

Original Reference: UNIMATCH: A Record Linkage System: Users Manual pp 104.

Parameters
  • s1 string — the first string.
  • s2 string — the second string.
Examples
jaro( 'daniel', 'danielle' );
// -> { distance: 0.08333333333333337, similarity: 0.9166666666666666 }
jaro( 'god', 'father' );
// -> { distance: 1, similarity: 0 }

Returns object containing distance and similarity values between 0 and 1.

jaro

Computes Jaro distance and similarity between strings s1 and s2.

Original Reference: UNIMATCH: A Record Linkage System: Users Manual pp 104.

Parameters

  • s1 string — the first string.
  • s2 string — the second string.

Examples

jaro( 'daniel', 'danielle' );
// -> { distance: 0.08333333333333337, similarity: 0.9166666666666666 }
jaro( 'god', 'father' );
// -> { distance: 1, similarity: 0 }

Returns object containing distance and similarity values between 0 and 1.

Need Help?

If you spot a bug and the same has not yet been reported, raise a new issue or consider fixing it and sending a pull request.

About wink

Wink is a family of open source packages for Statistical Analysis, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning in NodeJS. The code is thoroughly documented for easy human comprehension and has a test coverage of ~100% for reliability to build production grade solutions.

Copyright & License

wink-jaro-distance is copyright 2017-18 GRAYPE Systems Private Limited.

It is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial