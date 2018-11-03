An Implementation of Jaro Distance Algorithm by Matthew A. Jaro

De-duplicate short strings such as names by computing similarity and distance between a pair of strings using wink-jaro-distance . It is an implementation of Jaro Distance Algorithm that determines the similarity/distance by taking into account the insertions, deletions and transpositions.

Installation

Use npm to install:

npm install wink-jaro-distance --save

Getting Started

var jaro = require ( 'wink-jaro-distance' ); console .log( jaro( 'father' , 'farther' ) ); console .log( jaro( 'Angelina' , 'Angelica' ) ); console .log( jaro( 'Flikr' , 'Flicker' ) ); console .log( jaro( 'abcdef' , 'fedcba' ) );

Try experimenting with this example on Runkit in the browser.

API

Table of Contents

jaro

Computes Jaro distance and similarity between strings s1 and s2 .

Original Reference: UNIMATCH: A Record Linkage System: Users Manual pp 104.

Parameters

s1 string — the first string.

— the first string. s2 string — the second string.

Examples

jaro( 'daniel' , 'danielle' ); jaro( 'god' , 'father' );

Returns object containing distance and similarity values between 0 and 1.

Need Help?

If you spot a bug and the same has not yet been reported, raise a new issue or consider fixing it and sending a pull request.

About wink

Wink is a family of open source packages for Statistical Analysis, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning in NodeJS. The code is thoroughly documented for easy human comprehension and has a test coverage of ~100% for reliability to build production grade solutions.

Copyright & License

wink-jaro-distance is copyright 2017-18 GRAYPE Systems Private Limited.

It is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.