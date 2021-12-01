Distance/Similarity functions for Bag of Words, Strings, Vectors and more.
Compute distances or similarities needed for NLP, de-duplication and clustering using
wink-distance. Some of the methods are listed below:
Use npm to install:
npm install wink-distance --save
Check out the distance/similarity API documentation to learn more.
If you spot a bug and the same has not yet been reported, raise a new issue or consider fixing it and sending a pull request.
Wink is a family of open source packages for Statistical Analysis, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning in NodeJS. The code is thoroughly documented for easy human comprehension and has a test coverage of ~100% for reliability to build production grade solutions.
wink-distance is copyright 2017-18 GRAYPE Systems Private Limited.
It is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.