wink-distance

by winkjs
2.0.1 (see all)

Distance/Similarity functions for Bag of Words, Strings, Vectors and more.

Readme

wink-distance

Distance/Similarity functions for Bag of Words, Strings, Vectors and more.

Compute distances or similarities needed for NLP, de-duplication and clustering using wink-distance. Some of the methods are listed below:

  1. Cosine similarity for Bag of Words,
  2. Jaccard & Tversky for Sets,
  3. Jaro, Jaro-Winkler, and Levenshtien for string,
  4. Chebyshev and Taxicab for vectors.

Installation

Use npm to install:

npm install wink-distance --save

Documentation

Check out the distance/similarity API documentation to learn more.

Need Help?

If you spot a bug and the same has not yet been reported, raise a new issue or consider fixing it and sending a pull request.

About wink

Wink is a family of open source packages for Statistical Analysis, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning in NodeJS. The code is thoroughly documented for easy human comprehension and has a test coverage of ~100% for reliability to build production grade solutions.

Copyright & License

wink-distance is copyright 2017-18 GRAYPE Systems Private Limited.

It is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.

