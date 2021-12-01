Distance/Similarity functions for Bag of Words, Strings, Vectors and more.

Compute distances or similarities needed for NLP, de-duplication and clustering using wink-distance . Some of the methods are listed below:

Cosine similarity for Bag of Words, Jaccard & Tversky for Sets, Jaro, Jaro-Winkler, and Levenshtien for string, Chebyshev and Taxicab for vectors.

Installation

Use npm to install:

npm install wink-distance --save

Documentation

Check out the distance/similarity API documentation to learn more.

About wink

Wink is a family of open source packages for Statistical Analysis, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning in NodeJS. The code is thoroughly documented for easy human comprehension and has a test coverage of ~100% for reliability to build production grade solutions.

