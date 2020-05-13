Windows Library for JavaScript (WinJS)

Status

Microsoft is committed to making sure that WinJS continues to run for existing customers. At this time we don't have plans to invest in new features or feature requests. Bug fixes will be limited to correcting substantial issues that are blocking customer deployments. We may also consider bug fixes to help our customers maintain their existing WinJS-based apps.

Intro

WinJS is a set of JavaScript toolkits that allow developers to build applications using HTML/JS/CSS technology forged with the following principles in mind:

Provide developers with a distinctive set of UI controls with high polish and performance with fundamental support for touch, mouse, keyboard and accessibility

Provide developers with a cohesive set of components and utilities to build the scaffolding and infrastructure of their applications

This is a first step for the WinJS project and there is still a lot of work that needs to be done. Feel free to participate by contributing along the way.

Contribute

There are many ways to contribute to the project.

You can contribute by reviewing and sending feedback on code checkins, suggesting and trying out new features as they are implemented, submitting bugs and helping us verify fixes as they are checked in, as well as submitting code fixes or code contributions of your own.

Note that all code submissions will be rigorously reviewed and tested by the team, and only those that meet an extremely high bar for both quality and design appropriateness will be merged into the source.

Build WinJS

In order to build WinJS, ensure that you have git and Node.js installed.

Clone a copy of the master WinJS git repo:

git clone https://github.com/winjs/winjs.git

Change to the winjs directory:

cd winjs

Install the grunt command-line interface globally:

npm install -g grunt-cli

Grunt dependencies are installed separately in each cloned git repo. Install the dependencies with:

npm install

Run the following and the WinJS JavaScript and CSS files will be put in the bin directory:

grunt

Note: You may need to use sudo (for OSX, *nix, BSD etc) or run your command shell as Administrator (for Windows) to install Grunt globally.

