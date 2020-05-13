Microsoft is committed to making sure that WinJS continues to run for existing customers. At this time we don't have plans to invest in new features or feature requests. Bug fixes will be limited to correcting substantial issues that are blocking customer deployments. We may also consider bug fixes to help our customers maintain their existing WinJS-based apps.
WinJS is a set of JavaScript toolkits that allow developers to build applications using HTML/JS/CSS technology forged with the following principles in mind:
This is a first step for the WinJS project and there is still a lot of work that needs to be done. Feel free to participate by contributing along the way.
There are many ways to contribute to the project.
You can contribute by reviewing and sending feedback on code checkins, suggesting and trying out new features as they are implemented, submitting bugs and helping us verify fixes as they are checked in, as well as submitting code fixes or code contributions of your own.
Note that all code submissions will be rigorously reviewed and tested by the team, and only those that meet an extremely high bar for both quality and design appropriateness will be merged into the source.
In order to build WinJS, ensure that you have git and Node.js installed.
Clone a copy of the master WinJS git repo:
git clone https://github.com/winjs/winjs.git
Change to the
winjs directory:
cd winjs
Install the grunt command-line interface globally:
npm install -g grunt-cli
Grunt dependencies are installed separately in each cloned git repo. Install the dependencies with:
npm install
Run the following and the WinJS JavaScript and CSS files will be put in the
bin directory:
grunt
Note: You may need to use sudo (for OSX, *nix, BSD etc) or run your command shell as Administrator (for Windows) to install Grunt globally.
Refer to http://winjs.azurewebsites.net/#status for the current status of the unit tests and the list of known issues.
Check out our online playground at http://winjsdevelop.azurewebsites.net/
