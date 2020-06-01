A Node.js map tile library for
PostGIS and
torque.js, with
CartoCSS styling.
CartoCSS
Windshaft is a library used by
CARTO, a location intelligence and data visualization tool.
Requirements:
Node 10.x (npm 6.x)
PostgreSQL >= 10.0
PostGIS >= 2.4
CARTO Postgres Extension >= 0.24.1
Redis >= 4
libcairo2-dev,
libpango1.0-dev,
libjpeg8-dev and
libgif-dev for server side canvas support
C++11 to build internal dependencies. When there's no pre-built binaries for your OS/architecture distribution.
To fetch and build all node-based dependencies, run:
$ npm install
Note: only needed while developing
Mapnik and/or
node-mapnik.
node-mapnik comes compiled for some platforms and architectures, in case you need it you can always compile, package and install it manually. The recommended option is via binaries, see
mason and install
Mapnik like:
$ mason install mapnik <version>
Where
<version> is the latest released version of
Mapnik. You can also use other alternatives:
Probably one of the more advanced uses of
Windshaft library can be found at
Windshaft-cartodb project.
$ npm test
$ npm run cover
Open
./coverage/lcov-report/index.html.
We provide docker images just for testing and continuous integration purposes:
You can find instructions to install Docker, download, and update images here.
npm scripts
Run test in a docker image with a specific Node.js version:
$ DOCKER_IMAGE=<docker-image-tag> NODE_VERSION=<nodejs-version> npm run test:docker
Where:
<docker-image-tag>: the tag of required docker image, e.g.
carto/nodejs-xenial-pg1121:latest
<nodejs-version>: the Node.js version, e.g.
10.15.1
In case you need to debug:
$ DOCKER_IMAGE=<docker-image-tag> npm run docker:bash
You need to install fonts at system level to be able to use them. If you face an issue like
Invalid value for text-face-name, the type font is expected. DejaVu Sans Book (of type string) was given. probably you don't have the required fonts, try to install DejaVu fonts or any other font needed.
Github.
We follow
SemVer for versioning. For available versions, see the tags on this repository.
This project is licensed under the BSD 3-clause "New" or "Revised" License. See the LICENSE file for details.