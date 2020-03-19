A Node.js API for shortcut.exe by Optimum X.
Note that this will not work for Electron apps - the
shell.writeShortcutLink or
shell.readShortcutLink function should be used instead.
Creating a shortcut to notepad.exe in the current user's Start Menu:
var ws = require('windows-shortcuts');
ws.create("%APPDATA%/Microsoft/Windows/Start Menu/Programs/Notepad.lnk", "%WINDIR%/notepad.exe");
Creates a new shortcut.
null if there was no error, or a string error message if there was.
Example:
var ws = require('windows-shortcuts');
ws.create("foo.lnk", {
target : "%APPDATA%/Bar/foo.js",
args : '2 "baz quux"',
runStyle : ws.MIN,
desc : "Does cool stuff."
}, function(err) {
if (err)
throw Error(err);
else
console.log("Shortcut created!");
});
Edits an existing shortcut, applying new options. Parameters are the same as above.
Example:
ws.edit("foo.lnk", {runStyle : ws.MAX});
Collects information about an existing shortcut. The callback is called with two parameters:
null
expanded is added which contains the file name properties with any environment variables expanded. For example, if
options.target is
"%WINDIR%/foo.exe",
options.expanded.target would be
"C:/Windows/foo.exe".
Example:
ws.query("C:/ProgramData/Microsoft/Windows/Start Menu/Windows Update.lnk", console.log);
/* From console:
null { expanded:
{ args: 'startmenu',
workingDir: 'C:\\Windows\\system32',
icon: 'C:\\Windows\\system32\\wucltux.dll' },
target: '%windir%\\system32\\wuapp.exe',
args: 'startmenu',
workingDir: '%windir%\\system32',
runStyle: 1,
icon: '%windir%\\system32\\wucltux.dll',
iconIndex: '0',
hotkey: 0,
desc: 'Delivers software updates and drivers, and provides automatic updating options.' }
*/
npm test
Only tested on Windows 7, but shortcut.exe says is compatible with Windows 95 or later, so it should work on modern versions of Windows.
Licensed under the MIT License.