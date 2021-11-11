openbase logo
windows-release

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.1

Get the name of a Windows version from the release number: 5.1.2600 → XP

Readme

windows-release

Get the name of a Windows version from the release number: 5.1.2600XP

Install

$ npm install windows-release

Usage

import os from 'node:os';
import windowsRelease from 'windows-release';

// On a Windows XP system

windowsRelease();
//=> 'XP'

os.release();
//=> '5.1.2600'

windowsRelease(os.release());
//=> 'XP'

windowsRelease('4.9.3000');
//=> 'ME'

API

windowsRelease(release?)

release

Type: string

By default, the current OS is used, but you can supply a custom release number, which is the output of os.release().

Note: Most Windows Server versions cannot be detected based on the release number alone. There is runtime detection in place to work around this, but it will only be used if no argument is supplied, or the supplied argument matches os.release().

  • os-name - Get the name of the current operating system
  • macos-release - Get the name and version of a macOS release from the Darwin version
Get professional support for this package with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

