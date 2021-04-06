openbase logo
windows-mutex

by microsoft
0.4.1 (see all)

Expose the Windows CreateMutex API to Node.JS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

windows-mutex

Expose the Windows CreateMutex API to Node.JS.

Installation

windows-mutex will only compile in Windows machines, so it is advisable to use the --save-optional flag and wrap the require('windows-mutex') call in a try {} catch {} block, in case your code also runs on other platforms.

npm install --save-optional windows-mutex

Usage

import { Mutex } from 'windows-mutex';

var mutex = new Mutex('my-mutex');
console.log(mutex.isActive());
mutex.release();

Development

Publishing to NPM is automated via CI. As soon as a tag is pushed to the repo, that version will be built and published to NPM.

