Expose the Windows CreateMutex API to Node.JS.
windows-mutex will only compile in Windows machines, so it is advisable
to use the
--save-optional flag and wrap the
require('windows-mutex') call in a
try {} catch {} block, in case your
code also runs on other platforms.
npm install --save-optional windows-mutex
import { Mutex } from 'windows-mutex';
var mutex = new Mutex('my-mutex');
console.log(mutex.isActive());
mutex.release();
Publishing to NPM is automated via CI. As soon as a tag is pushed to the repo, that version will be built and published to NPM.