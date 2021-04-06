Expose the Windows CreateMutex API to Node.JS.

Installation

windows-mutex will only compile in Windows machines, so it is advisable to use the --save-optional flag and wrap the require('windows-mutex') call in a try {} catch {} block, in case your code also runs on other platforms.

npm install --save-optional windows-mutex

Usage

import { Mutex } from 'windows-mutex' ; var mutex = new Mutex( 'my-mutex' ); console .log(mutex.isActive()); mutex.release();

Development

Publishing to NPM is automated via CI. As soon as a tag is pushed to the repo, that version will be built and published to NPM.