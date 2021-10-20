openbase logo
windows-iana

by rubenillodo
5.1.0 (see all)

A small tool to convert Windows time zones to IANA

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

This library exports two functions to help convert from Windows time zones to IANA time zones (based on this mapping definition and this list of IANA aliases).

Installation

Add the dependency to your project with npm install --save windows-iana or yarn add windows-iana.

Compatibility

The library should work on Node.js >= 12 and all modern broswers. However, it does use [].flat(), which is not supported on IE and would require a polyfill.

Usage

The library exports:

  • findIana(): returns an array of possible IANA time zones (including all their aliases) for a given Windows zone.
  • findWindows(): returns an array of possible Windows time zones for a given IANA zone and all its aliases.
  • findIanaAliases(): returns an array of IANA aliases for a given IANA zone name, including the one passed as a parameter.
  • IANA_ALIAS_MAP: the IANA alias map used by the library.
  • WINDOWS_TO_IANA_MAP: the Windows to IANA map used by the library.

findIana()

import { findIana } from 'windows-iana';

const result = findIana('Romance Standard Time');
console.log(result); // ['Europe/Paris', 'Europe/Brussels', 'Europe/Copenhagen', 'Europe/Madrid', 'Africa/Ceuta']

findWindows()

import { findWindows } from 'windows-iana';

const result = findWindows('America/New_York');
console.log(result); // ['Eastern Standard Time']

findIanaAliases()

import { findIanaAliases } from 'windows-iana';

const result = findIanaAliases('Asia/Ho_Chi_Minh');
console.log(result); // ['Asia/Saigon', 'Asia/Ho_Chi_Minh']

