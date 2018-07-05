CPU monitoring utilities for Node.js apps on Windows.

NOTE: Version 1.0.0+ only supports Node v8+. If you need to support an older version of Node, install windows-cpu@0.1.6 - See version 0.1.6.

About

A small API that provides load information about any process or the system on Windows platforms. Node.js does have os.loadavg() although it does not work correctly in Windows. Windows-CPU is a module that uses native Windows commands to compile load information. It's a lightweight module that has only one dependency and suitable tests.

Supported Platforms

Windows Version Supported? Notes XP Home No Does not have wmic . Thanks @inexist3nce XP Professional Yes Thanks @inexist3nce Windows 7 Yes Windows Server 2008 Yes Windows 8 Yes Thanks @SkyLined, @EricMcRay, @scriptnull, @UltimateBrent Windows 10 Yes Thanks @inexist3nce

Important Notes

This module has only been tested on a Windows 7 and 2008 Server machine. I do not have access to any other versions of Windows to test, so anyone willing to test this script on other versions and create a pull request for README.md with supported platforms, would be very helpful.

This module uses child processes to call WMIC to gather it's information, if you do not have this command available or cannot spawn child processes, this module will not be of much help to you.

Getting Started

Install windows-cpu via NPM.

npm install windows-cpu --save

Require windows-cpu in your own Node.js application.

const cpu = require ( 'windows-cpu' );

API Documentation

When requiring windows-cpu , you are returned an isntance of the WindowsCPU class. To get access to the constructor to create your own instance, you may do:

const WindowsCPU = require ( 'windows-cpu' ).WindowsCPU; const cpu = new WindowsCPU();

Properties

wmic {String}

Path to wmic executable. Allows overriding the path to the executable for all wmic commands. Default: ${process.env.SystemRoot}\System32\wbem\wmic.exe

Example:

const cpu = require ( 'windows-cpu' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); cpu.wmic = path.join( '/Windows' , 'path' , 'to' , 'wmic.exe' );

Methods

Checks if the current system supports WindowsCPU. It checks to ensure the platform is win32 and that WMIC exists on the system.

Example:

if (!cpu.isSupported()) { throw new Error ( 'windows-cpu is not supported on this platform' ); }

Returns: Boolean

true if system is supported, otherwise false .

Gets the total CPU load of the system for each physical CPU.

Example:

cpu.totalLoad().then( load => { console .log(load); }); let load = await cpu.totalLoad(); console .log(load);

Resolves with an array of load percentages for each core of the processor.

Gets the load of all processes running on the machine or the load of a specific process if process is provided. The parameter process may be a string (process name) or number (process ID) to get the load for.

Example:

cpu.findLoad().then( ( { load, found } ) => { console .log(load); console .log(found); }); cpu.findLoad( 'Chrome' ).then( ( { load, found } ) => { console .log(load); console .log(found); }); let { load, found } = await cpu.findLoad( 'Chrome' ); console .log(load); console .log(found);

Resolves with an object containing load (Numeric total percent the process(es) load) and found (array of objects containing pid - process id, process - process name, load - the load percent of this process).

Shortcut for calling cpu.findLoad('node') . This will return the current load for all node processes running on the system.

Example:

cpu.nodeLoad().then( ( { load, found } ) => { console .log(load); console .log(found); }); let { load, found } = await cpu.nodeLoad(); console .log(load); console .log(found);

Resolves with the same information as findLoad() .

Shortcut for calling cpu.findLoad(process.pid) . This will return the load for the current node process running.

Example:

cpu.thisLoad().then( ( { load, found } ) => { console .log(load); console .log(found); }); let { load, found } = await cpu.thisLoad(); console .log(load); console .log(found);

Resolves with the same information as findLoad() .

Gets a list of all CPUs installed in the machine.

Example:

cpu.cpuInfo().then( cpus => { console .log(cpus); }); let cpus = await cpu.cpuInfo(); console .log(cpus);

Resolves with array of CPU(s).

Gets the total memory usage for the system in multiple formats.

Example:

cpu.totalMemoryUsage().then( mem => { console .log(mem); }); let mem = cpu.totalMemoryUsage(); console .log(mem);

Resolves with object containing keys: usageInKb (total in KB), usageInMb (total in MB), and usageInGb (total in GB).

