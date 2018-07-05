CPU monitoring utilities for Node.js apps on Windows.
windows-cpu@0.1.6 - See version 0.1.6.
A small API that provides load information about any process or the system on Windows platforms. Node.js does have
os.loadavg() although it does not work correctly in Windows. Windows-CPU is a module that uses native Windows commands to compile load information. It's a lightweight module that has only one dependency and suitable tests.
Supported Platforms
|Windows Version
|Supported?
|Notes
|XP Home
|No
|Does not have
wmic. Thanks @inexist3nce
|XP Professional
|Yes
|Thanks @inexist3nce
|Windows 7
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008
|Yes
|Windows 8
|Yes
|Thanks @SkyLined, @EricMcRay, @scriptnull, @UltimateBrent
|Windows 10
|Yes
|Thanks @inexist3nce
This module has only been tested on a Windows 7 and 2008 Server machine. I do not have access to any other versions of Windows to test, so anyone willing to test this script on other versions and create a pull request for README.md with supported platforms, would be very helpful.
This module uses child processes to call WMIC to gather it's information, if you do not have this command available or cannot spawn child processes, this module will not be of much help to you.
Install windows-cpu via NPM.
npm install windows-cpu --save
Require windows-cpu in your own Node.js application.
const cpu = require('windows-cpu');
When requiring
windows-cpu, you are returned an isntance of the
WindowsCPU class. To get access to the constructor to create your own instance, you may do:
const WindowsCPU = require('windows-cpu').WindowsCPU;
const cpu = new WindowsCPU();
// ...
Path to
wmic executable. Allows overriding the path to the executable for all
wmic commands. Default:
${process.env.SystemRoot}\System32\wbem\wmic.exe
Example:
const cpu = require('windows-cpu');
const path = require('path');
cpu.wmic = path.join('/Windows', 'path', 'to', 'wmic.exe');
// => C:\Windows\path\to\wmic.exe
Checks if the current system supports WindowsCPU. It checks to ensure the platform is
win32 and that WMIC exists on the system.
Example:
if(!cpu.isSupported()) {
throw new Error('windows-cpu is not supported on this platform');
}
trueif system is supported, otherwise
false.
Gets the total CPU load of the system for each physical CPU.
Example:
// Promise
cpu.totalLoad().then(load => {
console.log(load);
// Single CPU example:
// => [10]
// Multi-CPU example:
// => [10, 5]
});
// async/await
let load = await cpu.totalLoad();
console.log(load);
// => [10]
Resolves with an array of load percentages for each core of the processor.
Gets the load of all processes running on the machine or the load of a specific process if
process is provided. The parameter
process may be a string (process name) or number (process ID) to get the load for.
Example:
// Without process parameter
cpu.findLoad().then(({ load, found }) => {
console.log(load);
// => [40]
console.log(found);
/* =>
[{
pid: 12345,
process: 'Chrome',
load: 1
}, ...]
*/
});
// With process parameter
cpu.findLoad('Chrome').then(({ load, found }) => {
console.log(load);
// => [1]
console.log(found);
/* =>
[{
pid: 12345,
process: 'Chrome',
load: 1
}]
*/
});
// async/await
let { load, found } = await cpu.findLoad('Chrome');
console.log(load);
console.log(found);
Resolves with an object containing
load(Numeric total percent the process(es) load) and
found(array of objects containing
pid- process id,
process- process name,
load- the load percent of this process).
Shortcut for calling
cpu.findLoad('node'). This will return the current load for all
node processes running on the system.
Example:
// Promise
cpu.nodeLoad().then(({ load, found }) => {
console.log(load);
// => [0]
console.log(found);
/* =>
[{
pid: 12345,
process: 'node',
load: 0
}]
*/
});
// async/await
let { load, found } = await cpu.nodeLoad();
console.log(load);
console.log(found);
Resolves with the same information as
findLoad().
Shortcut for calling
cpu.findLoad(process.pid). This will return the load for the current node process running.
Example:
// Promise
cpu.thisLoad().then(({ load, found }) => {
console.log(load);
// => [0]
console.log(found);
/* =>
[{
pid: 12345,
process: 'node',
load: 0
}]
*/
});
// async/await
let { load, found } = await cpu.thisLoad();
console.log(load);
console.log(found);
Resolves with the same information as
findLoad().
Gets a list of all CPUs installed in the machine.
Example:
// Promise
cpu.cpuInfo().then(cpus => {
console.log(cpus);
/* =>
[
'Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU E5-2609 0 @ 2.40GHz',
'Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU E5-2609 0 @ 2.40GHz'
]
*/
});
// async/await
let cpus = await cpu.cpuInfo();
console.log(cpus);
Resolves with array of CPU(s).
Gets the total memory usage for the system in multiple formats.
Example:
// Promise
cpu.totalMemoryUsage().then(mem => {
console.log(mem);
/* =>
{
usageInKb: 3236244,
usageInMb: 3160.39453125,
usageInGb: 3.086322784423828
}
*/
});
// async/await
let mem = cpu.totalMemoryUsage();
console.log(mem);
Resolves with object containing keys:
usageInKb(total in KB),
usageInMb(total in MB), and
usageInGb(total in GB).
Please post any issues you find in the issues section of this repository.
If you would like to contribute to windows-cpu, please make sure you follow the guidelines in CONTRIBUTING.md in this repository.
Licensed under the MIT License. Please see LICENSE in this repository for more information.