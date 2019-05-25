openbase logo
windows-blurbehind

by Charles Milette
1.0.1

JavaScript bindings for DwmEnableBlurBehindWindow

1K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

windows-blurbehind

Invoke like this:

const bb = require('window-blurbehind');
bb.DwmEnableBlurBehindWindow(myWindow, shouldEnable);

Where the first parameter can either be an Electron BrowserWindow or a window handle stored as Buffer.

shouldEnable is a boolean indicating whether the blur behind is to be turned on or off.

Tips for usage on Electron

For best user and developer experience, do not set transparent to true. It has many shortcomings, such as no support for maximised window state and shadows. Instead set backgroundColor to #00000000.

