windows-1252 is a robust JavaScript implementation of the windows-1252 character encoding as defined by the Encoding Standard.
This encoding is known under the following names: ansi_x3.4-1968, ascii, cp1252, cp819, csisolatin1, ibm819, iso-8859-1, iso-ir-100, iso8859-1, iso88591, iso_8859-1, iso_8859-1:1987, l1, latin1, us-ascii, windows-1252, and x-cp1252.
Via npm:
npm install windows-1252
In a browser or in Node.js:
import {encode, decode, labels} from 'windows-1252';
// or…
import * as windows1252 from 'windows-1252';
windows1252.labels
An array of strings, each representing a label for this encoding.
windows1252.encode(input, options)
This function takes a plain text string (the
input parameter) and encodes it according to windows-1252. The return value is an environment-agnostic
Uint16Array of which each element represents an octet as per windows-1252.
const encodedData = windows1252.encode(text);
The optional
options object and its
mode property can be used to set the error mode. The two available error modes are
'fatal' (the default) or
'replacement'. (Note: This differs from the spec, which recognizes “fatal” and HTML” modes for encoders. The reason behind this difference is that the spec algorithm is aimed at producing HTML, whereas this library encodes into an environment-agnostic
Uint16Array of bytes.)
const encodedData = windows1252.encode(text, {
mode: 'replacement'
});
// If `text` contains a symbol that cannot be represented in windows-1252,
// instead of throwing an error, it becomes 0xFFFD.
windows1252.decode(input, options)
This function decodes
input according to windows-1252. The
input parameter can either be a
Uint16Array of which each element represents an octet as per windows-1252, or a ‘byte string’ (i.e. a string of which each item represents an octet as per windows-1252).
const text = windows1252.decode(encodedData);
The optional
options object and its
mode property can be used to set the error mode. For decoding, the error mode can be
'replacement' (the default) or
'fatal'.
const text = windows1252.decode(encodedData, {
mode: 'fatal'
});
// If `encodedData` contains an invalid byte for the windows-1252 encoding,
// instead of replacing it with U+FFFD in the output, an error is thrown.
Similar modules for other single-byte legacy encodings are available.
windows-1252 is available under the MIT license.