windowed-observable

by Luís Takahashi
1.0.0 (see all)

Messaging lib using a pub/sub observable scoped by namespaces.

Overview

2.3K

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

windowed-observable

Windowed observable

The home for all windowed-observable projects

Introduction

Introduction

Problem

In a micro frontends setup, one of the main problems is cross application communication and this library aims to solve it by providing a simple and framework agnostic API with zero configuration

Solution

Exposing an observable that behaves like scoped a pub/sub topic passing events per namespaces.

This Observable is exported by the core package windowed-observable with the following features:

✨ Features

  • 📦 Scoped events by namespaces
  • 🎣 Events history retrieval with SubscriptionOptions
  • 🛡 100% Written in TypeScript with static types

Packages

  • windowed-observable is a library for messaging using Observables, making it easier to communicate multiple apps or parts of an app using the window. It exposes an Observable that behaves like a scoped pub/sub topic using namespaces.

  • react-windowed-observable is a react abstraction over windowed-observable exposing a helper that creates a scoped Context to handle events in a specific namespace

