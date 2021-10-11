The home for all windowed-observable projects
In a micro frontends setup, one of the main problems is cross application communication and this library aims to solve it by providing a simple and framework agnostic API with zero configuration
Exposing an
observable that behaves like scoped a pub/sub topic passing events per namespaces.
This
Observable is exported by the core package
windowed-observable with the following features:
namespaces
SubscriptionOptions
windowed-observable is a library for messaging using Observables, making it easier to communicate multiple apps or parts of an app using the window. It exposes an Observable that behaves like a scoped pub/sub topic using namespaces.
react-windowed-observable is a react abstraction over
windowed-observable exposing a helper that creates a scoped
Context to handle events in a specific namespace