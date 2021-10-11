windowed-observable The home for all windowed-observable projects

Introduction

Problem

In a micro frontends setup, one of the main problems is cross application communication and this library aims to solve it by providing a simple and framework agnostic API with zero configuration

Solution

Exposing an observable that behaves like scoped a pub/sub topic passing events per namespaces.

This Observable is exported by the core package windowed-observable with the following features:

✨ Features

📦 Scoped events by namespaces

🎣 Events history retrieval with SubscriptionOptions

🛡 100% Written in TypeScript with static types

Packages