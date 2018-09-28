This is a polyfill for the Encoding Living Standard API for the Web, allowing encoding and decoding of textual data to and from Typed Array buffers for binary data in JavaScript.
By default it adheres to the spec and does not support encoding to legacy encodings, only decoding. It is also implemented to match the specification's algorithms, rather than for performance. The intended use is within Web pages, so it has no dependency on server frameworks or particular module schemes.
Basic examples and tests are included.
There are a few ways you can get and use the
text-encoding library.
Clone the repo and include the files directly:
<!-- Required for non-UTF encodings -->
<script src="encoding-indexes.js"></script>
<script src="encoding.js"></script>
This is the only use case the developer cares about. If you want those fancy module and/or package manager things that are popular these days you should probably use a different library.
The package is published to npm and bower as
text-encoding.
Use through these is not really supported, since they aren't used by
the developer of the library. Using
require() in interesting ways
probably breaks. Patches welcome, as long as they don't break the
basic use of the files via
<script>.
Basic Usage
var uint8array = new TextEncoder().encode(string);
var string = new TextDecoder(encoding).decode(uint8array);
Streaming Decode
var string = "", decoder = new TextDecoder(encoding), buffer;
while (buffer = next_chunk()) {
string += decoder.decode(buffer, {stream:true});
}
string += decoder.decode(); // finish the stream
All encodings from the Encoding specification are supported:
utf-8 ibm866 iso-8859-2 iso-8859-3 iso-8859-4 iso-8859-5 iso-8859-6 iso-8859-7 iso-8859-8 iso-8859-8-i iso-8859-10 iso-8859-13 iso-8859-14 iso-8859-15 iso-8859-16 koi8-r koi8-u macintosh windows-874 windows-1250 windows-1251 windows-1252 windows-1253 windows-1254 windows-1255 windows-1256 windows-1257 windows-1258 x-mac-cyrillic gb18030 hz-gb-2312 big5 euc-jp iso-2022-jp shift_jis euc-kr replacement utf-16be utf-16le x-user-defined
(Some encodings may be supported under other names, e.g. ascii, iso-8859-1, etc. See Encoding for additional labels for each encoding.)
Encodings other than utf-8, utf-16le and utf-16be require
an additional
encoding-indexes.js file to be included. It is rather
large (596kB uncompressed, 188kB gzipped); portions may be deleted if
support for some encodings is not required.
As required by the specification, only encoding to utf-8 is
supported. If you want to try it out, you can force a non-standard
behavior by passing the
NONSTANDARD_allowLegacyEncoding option to
TextEncoder and a label. For example:
var uint8array = new TextEncoder(
'windows-1252', { NONSTANDARD_allowLegacyEncoding: true }).encode(text);
But note that the above won't work if you're using the polyfill in a browser that natively supports the TextEncoder API natively, since the polyfill won't be used!
You can force the polyfill to be used by using this before the polyfill:
<script>
window.TextEncoder = window.TextDecoder = null;
</script>
To support the legacy encodings (which may be stateful), the
TextEncoder
encode() method accepts an optional dictionary and
stream option, e.g.
encoder.encode(string, {stream: true}); This
is not needed for standard encoding since the input is always in
complete code points.